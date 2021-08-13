Meezaan Jafri is just getting started in his acting career, but he’s already generating a pretty big buzz. Born and raised in India, he has also spent some time living in the United States. He made his first on-screen appearance in 2019, and he is currently working on another project that has the potential to take his career to the next level. The movie, Hungama 2, is set to be released in July 2021. Although it will take some time to see whether he truly has what it takes to build a long-lasting career in the industry, he’s off to a great start. His growing fan base is very excited to see what the future has in store for him. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Meezaan Jafri.
1. He Studied Business
People who are really into business aren’t usually thought of as being very creative. However, Meezaan’s interests encompass the best of both worlds. Before he decided he really wanted to focus on acting, Meezaan earned a degree in business although it’s unclear what school he went to.
2. He Has Behind-The-Scenes Experience
After studying business, Meezaan relocated to the United States where he studied filmmaking in New York. Before making his first acting appearance, Meezaan got his foot in the door in the entertainment industry as the assistant director of the 2018 movie Padmaavat. More than likely, we’ll see Meezaan do more behind-the-scenes work over the years.
3. He Likes To Stay Active
Staying in good shape seems to be one of Meezaan’s top priorities, so it goes without saying that exercise is a part of his regular routine. Whether he’s going to the gym or getting a good sweat in during an outdoor workout, you can bet that Meezaan is going to stay active in one way or another.
4. He Plays The Guitar
It doesn’t appear that Meezaan has any interest in starting a music career, but he does have some musical talents. He likes to play the guitar and occasionally, he’ll play and sing for his followers on social media. If he ever does decide that he wants to put out some music, he’ll definitely have the support of his fans.
5. He May Be In A Relationship
So far, Meezaan has been a relatively private person, so he hasn’t openly discussed his love life. However, there have been some rumors to suggest that he is currently in a relationship. Several sources have suggested that Meezaan is in a relationship with Navya Nanda although they have insisted they are just friends.
6. He Likes To Dance
If you thought Meezaan’s artistic talents stopped at acting and playing the guitar, it’s time to think again. Meezaan is also a skilled dancer which is a skill that he learned from his father. In an industry where the more you can do, the better – Meezan is fortunate to be the true definition of a triple threat.
7. Family Is Important To Him
Those who are blessed to come from close families know that there is nothing quite like those connections. Meezaan has really tight bonds with his loved ones and they appear to be his biggest fans. Since we know that being a professional entertainer can come with lots of ups and downs, having a strong support system is a must.
8. He Is Trained In Martial Arts
Don’t let Meezaan’s handsome face fool you, he also has a tough side. Meezaan has been practicing martial arts for several years, but we weren’t able to find any information on the specific style he is trained in. Maybe one day he’ll get the chance to combine his martial arts with one of his acting roles.
9. He Likes To Travel
It may not be possible to see every single place in the world, but Meezaan hopes to see as much as he can. He is an adventurous person who loves having new experiences, and traveling is one of the best ways to do that. He has already gotten the chance to travel to some cool places, and he’ll likely get even more opportunities as he gets further into his career.
10. He Loves Fashion
Meezaan has a great sense of style and he knows how to pull off a great look for any occasion. Even though people in the entertainment industry tend to have access to all sorts of clothing items and accessories, not everyone is a natural when it comes to fashion like Meezaan is. It doesn’t look like he’s done any official modeling just yet, but he definitely has the potential.