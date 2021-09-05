10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael James Shaw

Michael James Shaw is famous for his roles across both television and the big screen. He is famous for playing an FBI agent in the hit show “Limitless,” just as much as he is famous for being part of the Marvel franchise. Everything he touches turns to gold, so it is never a surprise when people see him taking on a new role with vigor and grace. He’s good at it, and he’s not slowing down. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about your favorite on-screen hero/villain.
1. He is an 80s Kid
He’s a guy who got to grow up in the 80s. It was a good time, and it was a good decade, and it was just something that so many people missed out on. Everyone who didn’t grow up in the 80s and 90s is missing out, and it’s probably better they don’t know what they missed. Shaw was born on September 16, 1986, and he was born in New York City.
2. He is Well-Educated
He graduated in 2005 from Vanguard High School in Ocala, FL, and he immediately went on his way to college. He earned his BFA from Howard University. When he was done there and ready to enter into a Master’s program, he did it. He was accepted into the prestigious Juilliard School where he earned an MFA.
3. He Performed Locally Growing Up
While he was a Florida high school student, he spent a lot of time focused on his local arts. He starred in many productions while he was a student in Ocala, including several at the local theaters. He performed at the Ocala Civic Theater, and he performed at the Marion Theater.
4. He Was Specially Selected for His Julliard Program
He didn’t just apply and get in. He was selected for a very special program when he went to Juilliard. In fact, only 18 kids were chosen for this program, and he was one of them. It was not easy to get into. It was not easy to make happen, but his natural talent and his sheer skill and desire to make it big in the acting industry is something that he used to make it work for him.
5. He’s Not into Perfection
He’s a man who is not into perfection. In fact, he considers himself a work in progress – because he is…just like the rest of us. He is a man, though, who has some very interesting views on perfection. He doesn’t find it overrated, or dangerous. He simply finds it boring.
6. He Takes His Fitness Seriously
He’s a huge guy, but you might be surprised to know that even three years ago, he did not have the kind of strength that he has today. He’s been putting a lot of blood, sweat, tears, and work into his fitness, and he is doing well with it. He is proud of how far he’s come in his fitness journey. He should be. It’s a big deal to put yourself first – and an important one.
7. He is Very Close to his Family
Michael James Shaw might be in his mid-30s, but he’s close to his family. No matter how far away he is, how much time he spends working, and where he is in life, he always has time for his mom and dad. He and his mother seem especially close, and they are darling when they are together.
8. He Knows Comfort is an Illusion
“If it doesn’t make you uncomfortable, you’re not doing it right,” he posted to social media back in November of 2020. He knows that when you’re too comfortable where you are, you are not doing the best you can do. Great things do not, in fact, grow in comfort zones, and he is well aware that this is a fact.
9. He’s Very Private
Here’s a man who is private. He likes to live his life quietly and without fanfare. He likes to spend time with his family, he likes to travel, and he likes to hit the gym. He’s not interested in doing things that aren’t on his radar, and there is nothing wrong with that. He likes to keep to himself, and we like that about him.
10. He’s a Harry Potter Fan
Listen, who isn’t? He’s a guy from 1986. I might be three years older than he is – but I did graduate high school only 20 minutes away from him – and I know just how big Harry Potter is and was in our Florida parts. He is a Harry Potter fan who made a point to hang out at the new Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal, and he even wore the shirt. Told you he grew up during the best of the best times.