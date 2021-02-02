Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael Raymond-James

Whether he’s playing the bad guy or the normal guy net door, Michael Raymond-James knows exactly how to bring a character to life. His career consists of more than 50 on screen credits and the list is only going to keep growing. Michael has played a wide variety of roles and his ability to move seamlessly between genres is something that not every actor can do. Some of his most well-known appearances include Billions, Once Upon a Time, and True Blood. No matter what kind of role he’s playing or how significant it is, Michael is the kind of actor who always puts on an unforgettable show. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Michael Raymond-James.

1. He Is A Michigan Native

Michael was born and raised in Detroit which is a city that has a long history of being home to successful entertainers. He is very proud of his midwestern roots, but as you can imagine Detroit isn’t the best place to pursue a professional acting career. These days, Michael lives in the Los Angeles area.

2. He Has Spoken Out Against Bullying

Bullying is a serious issues that impacts young (and sometimes old) people all over the world. While some people think bullying should just be brushed off, others recognize it as a very serious issue. In 2015, Michael directed a PSA for an organization called Bullies Keep Out, LLC. The video has gotten more than 20,000 views on YouTube.

3. He Was A Talented Athlete

Acting wasn’t always Michael’s top priority. In fact, he is what some people in the industry would consider a late bloomer. He spent the majority of his life playing sports and he was an outstanding track and football player in high school. It doesn’t appear that he continued to play sports competitively after he graduated.

4. He Wasn’t Familiar With The True Blood Books Before Being Cast

Did you know that the popular HBO series True Blood was based on a series of books called The Southern Vampire Mysteries?Michael certainly didn’t. During an interview Michael once said, “I didn’t know anything about the books, or I didn’t know much about vampires. It’s a little embarrassing. In fact I had to give an interview in Louisiana, one time, they asked who my favorite vampire was and the only one I could think of was Count Chocula.”

5. He Is A Formally Trained Actor

Even though Michael got a somewhat late start to acting, he made sure he didn’t miss a beat. He trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute in New York City. The well-known theater school has a long list of notable alumni including Claire Danes, Chris Evans, and Sally Field.

6. He Supports The Black Lives Matter Movement

It’s not always easy to be vocal about the things you believe in – especially when those things could result in backlash. Michael has never let that fear stop him from supporting the causes that are important to him. He has spoken out about the fight to end racism and he is also a supporter of women’s rights.

7. He Was In An Episode Of The Walking Dead

When you’ve been in the business for as long as Michael has, some cool opportunities are bound to come up every once in a while. One of the coolest is AMC’s The Walking Dead. Michael was in an episode of the show back in 2012. The role may have been small, but the experience was once in a lifetime.

8. He Plays The Guitar

As a creative person, Michael is always looking for ways to express himself. Well acting has been his primary medium for years, Michael also loves music and he enjoys playing the guitar in his free time. From what we’ve found, he hasn’t released any music and doesn’t have any plans to.

9. He Likes To Stay Active

For lots of people exercise feels like an annoying chore, but Michael is the type of person who enjoys getting a good sweat in. Michael likes to keep himself looking camera ready at all times and he has spent a lot of time working out. On top of traditional gym workouts, Michael also likes to do other activities such as boxing.

10. He Is Into Motorcycles

Michael has always had a very adventurous spirit and he loves an adrenaline rush. He has a Harley Davidson and he enjoys going out on rides when the weather is nice. Being able to rev up the throttle and cruise around is probably one of the best and most freeing feelings.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

