When season one of The Circle debuted in 2020, the show became an instant hit. The series put a unique spend on the idea of a reality competition show and viewers couldn’t get enough. Now in its third season, there is a whole new group of contestants hoping to stay in the circle long enough to go home $100,000 richer. Michelle Rider is among them and she’s already become a fan favorite. But will her fun personality and witty sense of humor be enough to carry her all the way to the end? Michelle — and a lot of other people — are certainly hoping the answer is yes. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Michelle Rider.
1. She’s From South Carolina
Southerners are typically known for being sweet and charming and Michelle Rider is both of those things. She is a South Carolina native and she’s very proud of her roots. As far as we know, she’s lived there her whole life. She and her family currently live in the Pacolet area.
2. She’s Gone Viral
The Circle might be Michelle’s first time doing a TV show, but it’s not really her first time being in the spotlight. She is actually a very popular TikTok user who has gone viral a couple of times. Hopefully, her social media savviness will prove to be an asset while she’s on the show.
3. She Is A Comedian
From what we’ve seen in the past, people with a good sense of humor tend to do pretty well on The Circle. Fortunately for Michelle, that’s one area she definitely isn’t lacking in. She is actually a stand-up comedian who has been doing shows for the last several years.
4. Producers Actually Reached Out To Her About Doing The Show
Have you ever wondered how people are cast for The Circle? Apparently, producers sometimes reach out to people they’re interested in. During an interview with Parade, Michelle said, “So I was just minding my own business with my family. I was doing stand-up comedy and doing little tours here and there. And I got a call that said, “We loved your stand-up. We think you would be great on the show. What do you think?” Well, I went back and watched it. And I was like, “Dang, a break from my husband and children. Let’s do it!”
5. She Went Into The Circle With A Strategy
Some people on The Circle go on the show with the mindset that they’re just going to go with the flow. Michelle, however, had a plan in mind. She told Parade, “I tried to pick out the most genuine-looking picture. And, obviously, that doesn’t always work. I went for someone that I could nurture, that I could get close to, that would have missed their mom or miss their family. Because that’s one thing that every single person will say that they miss the most while being there: Their family.”
6. She Has A YouTube Channel
TikTok isn’t the only online platform where you can find Michelle. She has a YouTube channel where she mostly reposts her TikToks. Her channel has fewer than 4,000 subscribers at the moment, but there’s a very good chance that number will grow once more viewers realize that she’s on YouTube.
7. She Sells Merch
If you’re a fan of Michelle’s, you might be a little excited to find out that she has her own line of merchandise. At the moment, she sells t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, bags, and other items. Some of the pieces feature a picture of Michelle while others feature some of her popular quotes.
8. She’s A Positive Person
With so many bad things constantly happening in the world, it can be very easy to adopt a negative attitude. That isn’t Michelle’s style though. She’s definitely a glass-half-full type of person. This positive attitude definitely comes in handy during her time in The Circle.
9. She’s A Fan A Previous Circle Contestant, Lee
Once the opportunity for The Circle came along, Michelle watched the first two seasons. When asked if there’s anyone from a previous season she would love to share an apartment with, Michelle told Parade that she would choose Lee Swift. She also added that she thinks they would get along “so well”.
10. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Having a large social media following is about more than just being popular on the internet. These days, being well known online can lead to money-making opportunities in real life. Thanks to the platform she’s built, Shelley has become a brand ambassador who makes money for promoting certain items.