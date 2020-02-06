10 Things You Didn’t Know About Miguel Sandoval

The film industry, just like any industry, has veterans. The veterans have been in the sector for long and have immense experience when it comes to acting. The ones who are still active help the newer figures when it comes to orientation. One of the industry veterans is Miguel Sandoval. Looking at Sandoval, a fatherly figure meets you, and it is a show of how long he has been in the acting sector. He has tons of films and television programs to himself, evidence of the experience he possesses. So who exactly is Miguel Sandoval? If you want to know more about this actor, then stick along as we bring you ten things you did not know about him.
1. Early Life And Growing Up
Not much information is available on the early life of this actor, more so the details on his parents and his family in general. Miguel was born on the 16th of November of 1951. That makes him 68 years presently. He was born in Washington DC, and he grew up in the state and partly in New Mexico. He is an American by nationality.
2. Education
Just like his personal life, details on his educational background are in the dark. However, reports from various sources suggest that he attended the Santa Fe Preparatory school. It is a private school located in Santa Fe, New Mexico, a state that he also grew up in. The school has impressive names in its alumni records including Tom Ford, Brad Sherwood, and Raul Midon. He completed his studies at Santa Fe in 1969.It is not clear if he attended any institution of higher learning.
3. His Mime Career
Once done with school, he ventured into the entertainment industry with his first stop being in mimes, according to IMDb. Mime artistry is fascinating and features the performer showcasing his theatrical antics on the stage. A standout thing about this art form is that there is no story – the performer tries to bring it out through his body motions. The stage presence experience he got was the perfect orientation into acting his acting career. The Albuquerque, New Mexico scene, was the first initiation in miming from where he joined a troupe and continued learning the art.
4. His Ethnicity
Miguel Sandoval is of Hispanic ethnicity. His name and looks speak more of this background. When it comes to film, he has starred mostly as Hispanic characters. Playing such roles enables him stand out , as he always brings his A-game in all projects he is associated with.
5. Dating Life
As earlier hinted, Miguel Sandoval keeps most of his details away from the public eye. As such, there is hardly any information on his personal life. However, there is information available on his dating life. He is married to Linda Sandoval, and together they have a daughter, Olivia Sandoval.
6. Interesting Detail On His Wife
As mentioned earlier, he is married to Linda Sandoval with whom they seem to have been in a long relationship with. An interesting fact about Linda is that she was also into mime. They met during Miguel’s days when he was practicing mime, and Linda was at one point his teacher. It seems from this point love developed between them, and the rest, as they say, is history. It is a gift to have a spouse with shared interests as they help you build on them.
7. His Acts Of Goodwill
Several accomplished names in the entertainment industry give back to society in different ways. It is a way of saying thank you to the fans and support systems that have their backs. For Miguel, he made such a move by founding a company comprised of inmates, as evident from the Net Worth Post. The inmates are from the New Mexico state penitentiary, and training them incorporated two sessions a week for a year. The result was Waiting for Godot and Endgame, both of which were showcased to the inmates and the general public.
8. His Net Worth
If there is one thing that fans have an interest in when it comes to their favorite celebrities, it is their net worth. Their asset-base is a marker for success and shows how much effort the stars have put into their work. Currently, he has an impressive net worth that plays in the neighborhood of $1 million to $5 million. It is a growing figure once you put into consideration his various ventures that are flourishing. The primary contributor for his decent asset-base is his acting career, which he has been involved for almost four decades.
9. Awards And Nominations
Hard work and resiliency in the entertainment industry is a sure way to earn you prizes and nominations. Such recognition opens doors for you and help the entertainer land more gigs. Miguel Sandoval gives his best in acting, and for his efforts, he has nominations for two awards. His first nomination came in 2005 for the Imagen Foundation Award in the Best Actor- Television category. It was for his work in Medium for his part as D.A Manuel Devalos. The other nomination came in 2008 for the American Latino Media Arts Award in the Most Outstanding Actor in the television series or miniseries category. It was for his role mentioned earlier in Medium.
10. Other Roles In Entertainment
Versatility is crucial when it comes to the film industry as it helps you assume several roles when they come calling. It is a statement that rings true for Mr. Sandoval as aside from and actor; he is a director, mime artist, and also a voice actor. The adaptability element that comes with being this versatile is probably one of the factors that have helped him last long in the industry.