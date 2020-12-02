Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Montana Jordan

1 min ago

Montana Jordan became a household name when he began starring on the hit show, “Young Sheldon,” a few years back. He’s been working hard at becoming an actor who has a great range and the ability to take on roles that showcase his talent. He is very young, he is very passionate about his job, and he is hardworking despite the fact that he’s not even a legal adult yet. He has many fans, but it seems most don’t know that much about the actor. We thought we might find out as much as we can about him before he’s more famous than he is now.

1. He’s Very Young

Montana Jordan is only 17. He was born in 2003. March 8, 2003, is his date of birth. We imagine that he’s looking forward to turning 18 in 2021. It’s a big milestone in teenage birthdays, and we all remember when we finally turned 18, don’t we?

2. He’s From Texas

He is a Texas man through and through. He was born in Longview, but he was raised elsewhere in Texas. Ore City is where he was brought up with his family, but he doesn’t spend nearly as much time there now that he is a famous actor working regularly in LA. He’ll always be a Texan at heart, however.

3. He Races Dirt Bikes

He’s an outdoors-loving kind of guy, and it comes naturally when you were born and raised in Texas. He has been racing dirt bikes almost all of his life, including when he was a child of only 5. He’s been in the game for so long that he’s probably better on a dirt bike at this point than most of us are in a car despite the fact that we’ve been driving a long time.

4. He Enjoys Hunting

Montana Jordan is an avid hunter. Again, that comes with being born and raised in Texas. It’s a situation that’s not uncommon when you live in a wide open space where outdoor sports and activities are common. Hunting is a big part of the Texas culture, and he and his family take part in that.

5. He’s a Football Player

During his high school career, he was a football player. He played no particular position since he was good on both offense and defense. He played both, and he was good enough to make the team. We know he’s an athletic kid who likes to spend time outside, so we are not surprised he is good at football. Another sidenote of being raised in Texas.

6. He Plays Guitar

He learned to play the acoustic guitar when he was a teen for a role he had in a film that starred Josh Brolin. He spent a lot of time working on that role, and it’s something he had to learn to play it. He took the time, practiced, and can now officially say he plays guitar. It’s a cool talent to learn.

7. There’s A Rumor Going Around About Him

The rumor is that he’s related to the late Patrick Swayze. It’s a rumor people began to question when they realized just how much the young actor looks like the late actor. It’s a little uncanny how much they do look alike, but we know that being similar to someone in appearance does not necessarily mean you’re related. They’re not – as far as anyone knows.

8. He’s the Baby of the Family

There’s a lot to be said about being the baby of the family. It’s something that many people joke about all the time. The baby of the family is always the one who gets away with the most, the one who the parents are least likely to discipline for the same things they did the older kids, and they’re always the ‘favorite’ according to the common jokes. Montana Jordan is the youngest of three, so we bet he has the same jokes being made about him.

9. He’s Funny

He’s a guy who people think is quite funny and has a good personality. It’s those traits that had people encouraging him to spend his time auditioning for an acting role. His first was a casting call for a movie with Josh Brolin. He didn’t know the actor, didn’t know anything about acting, and yet decided to go for it. He got the job out of 10,000 people, and things just sort of took off after that.

10. He’s a Private Guy

Being that he is still a teenager, it’s not uncommon that he does not share too much about his personal life and what he is up to with everyone else. He doesn’t give away too much, and that’s a good thing. We hope he continues that valuation of privacy in adulthood.


