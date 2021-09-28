Movies Anya Taylor Joy is Set to Star In, in 2022

Every once in a while, a talented young actress comes along and takes the world by storm. Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the latest to do that. Anya dropped out of school when she was just 16 years old with the hopes of pursuing a professional acting career. Since then, the talented rising star has been doing a great job of making a name for herself over the last several years. Although her journey hasn’t always been easy, Anya has never let anything stop her from making her dreams come true. From the big screen to the small screen, she has already shown the world that she can do it all. What’s even better is the fact that there’s plenty more where that came from. Keep reading to learn more about Anya Taylor-Joy’s upcoming projects.
Anya’s Acting Journey
Anya has wanted to be an actress for most of her life. As mentioned earlier, she decided to leave school at 16 so that she could focus on her career. At that time, she also moved out of her parents’ house and went to live on her own in London. In 2014, she got what she thought would be her big break when she was cast in a movie called Vampire Academy. However, her scenes were cut from the final version. Luckily, bigger and better things were on the way. She made her movie debut in 2015 in a film called The Witch. Anya went on to appear in several films in 2016 and 2017. In 2019, she appeared in Peaky Blinders, Glass, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. 2020 became her biggest year yet after she starred in The Queen’s Gambit. In the Netflix mini-series, she plays an orphan who is very good at chess and becomes an international champion. In 2021, she appeared in the psychological thriller, Last Night in Soho, directed by Edgar Wright. She plays the role of Sandy, where she showcases her musical abilities. The film will premiere on 2nd October.
Here’s a look at Anya’s upcoming work
Nosferatu
Nosferatu was originally released in 1922 as a silent film. A remake of the movie was announced in 2018, but the production process has had some hangups. Nosferatu tells the story of a vampire who falls in love with the wife of a real estate agent when he is buying a house in Germany. Anya is said to play the role of the lead female character, Ellen Hutter. However, it is subject to confirmation. This remake will be released a hundred years later, on 15th March 2022.
The Northman
The Northman is another film being directed by Robert Eggers. The movie’s storyline follows a Prince (Alexander Skarsgaard) who is seeking revenge for the brutal murder of his father, the King (Ethan Hawke). Nicole Kidman also stars in this film as the Queen. Anya Taylor Joy will also play a major role. The film is set to be released in April of 2022.
Canterbury Glass
This drama film, written and directed by David O. Russell, shows the unusual relationship between a doctor and a lawyer. It involves a growing list of A-list actors like Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington. There is no announcement for the release date, though.
The Menu
This dark comedy, horror, and psychological film is directed by Mark Mylod and produced by Adam McKay. It tells the story of a young couple that ends up in an exclusive restaurant on a remote island. Here, they get served with a royal menu that has its share fair of surprises. The release date is currently unknown, but many predict that it will premiere in 2022.
Super Mario Bros: The Movie
Anya’s role in Super Mario Bros: The Movie is going to be a great opportunity for her in more ways than one. Not only will it be her introduction to the Nintendo family, but it will give her a chance to expand her reach as a voice actress. In the animated film, Tanya will be voicing Princess Peach. The movie is expected to be released on December 21, 2022.
Untitled
While we know that Anya will be in an upcoming period piece directed by David O. Russell, the title hasn’t been revealed. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a lot of information about the project, but sources have reported that it involves an unlikely friendship between a doctor and a lawyer. Despite the fact that little is known about the movie, it is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022.
Anya Taylor-Joy’s Future
As you can see, 2022 is going to be a very busy year for Anya. However, she’s also working on some projects that will be released in the coming years. She will be entering the Mad Max franchise with her role as the title character in the movie Furiosa. The film will be released in 2024. She also has a starring role in another upcoming film called Laughter in the Dark which will likely be released in 2023 or 2024. Needless to say, Anya isn’t having any trouble finding opportunities. If he keeps going at this rate, there’s no doubt that she could become one of the greatest actresses of her generation.