Born and raised in Atlanta, Ms. Pat probably never imagined that one day she would be known to people all over the world. The talented stand-up comedian has managed to turn some of her biggest challenges into hilarious material, and she’s not finished yet. She recently landed her own show on BET called The Ms. Pat Show and it’s proving to be a great opportunity to usher in a new era in her career. The series is already getting a lot of attention and it’s allowing Ms. Pat to share her skills like never before. Even though she’s already done a lot in the industry, her future is still looking very bright. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ms. Pat.
1. She Had A Difficult Upbringing
Ms. Pat may be living good now, but there was a time in her life where that was the furthest thing from her reality. She was born and raised in Atlanta and she didn’t come from a family with much money. She faced a lot of challenges when she was growing up, and she even dropped out of middle school. Despite all of the things she’s had to endure over the years, Ms. Pat has never let anything keep her down.
2. The Ms. Pat Show Isn’t Her First Time On TV
The Ms. Pat Show may be the first time many people are getting to know Ms. Pat, but it’s actually not the first time she’s been on our screens. She made her TV debut in 2018 in two episodes of the popular TV show, Star. She was also in a show called The Cabin with Bert Kreischer in 2020.
3. She’s An Abuse Survivor
By the time Ms. Pat was 12 years old, she had already survived ongoing sexual abuse. By 15, she had given birth to two children by her abuser who was nearly a decade older than her. Although no one would’ve blamed her if she chose to take on a negative attitude after those experiences, she somehow managed to do the exact opposite.
4. She Used To Sell Drugs
In order to make ends meet, Ms. Pat has had to make a lot of difficult decisions in her life. One of those decisions led her to become a drug dealer. She was known in the streets as Rabbit. In addition to selling drugs, she also developed a drug habit of her own.
5. She’s A Proud Mom
Everything Ms. Pat does personally and professionally is for her children. They have proven to be her biggest motivation over the years. In addition to the two kids she had when she was a teenager, Ms. Pat also has two other biological children from her marriage. Additionally, she has also adopted four children. Being a mother is something she will always be proud of.
6. She’s An Author
Stages and screens aren’t the only places Ms. Pat likes to share her talent. In 2017, she released a book titled Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat. During an interview with The Laugh Button, Ms. Pat said, “People would always say, when I would tell stories or talk about my life onstage, ‘You need to write a book,’…I didn’t have time to write a book. Jeannine Amber helped me write this book. It was on my mind, but I couldn’t do it.”
7. She Loves Engaging Her Fans
Ms. Pat has built a large and dedicated fan base over the course of her career, and she is thankful for every person who has shown her love and support. She looks forward to connecting with her fans whenever she gets the chance and social media has made it easy for her to do that.
8. She’s Been Shot
I wasn’t exaggerating when I said that Ms. Pat has been through a lot over the years. She has had a couple of brushes with death that many people wouldn’t have survived. According to Nuvo, Ms. Pat was shot twice – once in the back of the head and another time in the nipple. She has also been hit by a dump truck.
9. She Hosts A Podcast
Podcasting has become very popular over the last decade, and Ms. Pat has decided that she wants to use the medium as a way to continue to share her story. She is the host of a comedic podcast called The Patdown which is co-hosted by Deon Curry and Chris Spangle.
10. The Ms. Pat Show Was Previously Dropped By Two Networks
No matter what it is that you want to accomplish in life, perseverance is an important quality and it’s certainly one that Ms. Pat has. Prior to being picked up by BET, The Ms. Pat Show had been dropped by Fox in 2016 and Hulu in 2019. Fortunately, Ms. Pat refused to take no for an answer and her show has found the perfect home.