Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Murray Bartlett

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Murray Bartlett

3 mins ago

It’s been more than 30 years since Murray Bartlett made his on-screen debut. During that time, he has managed to become an international star and he’s gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry along the way. Murray has proven time and time again that he has what it takes to play a variety of characters. This has allowed him to work across genres. He is best known for his role in shows like Looking and Guiding Light. Murray has also appeared in several movies over the years. Recently, he’s been getting lots of attention for his role in the new HBO Max series, The White Lotus. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Murray Bartlett.

1. He’s Australian

Murray was born and raised in Sydney, Australia but we weren’t able to find much information on his upbringing. He began his acting career in Australia and it didn’t take long for him to become a star. He relocated to the United States in the early 2000s and has been living there ever since.

2. He’s A Formally Trained Actor

Murray’s career has been the perfect balance between hard work and natural talent. Murray studied at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Australia where he earned a degree in performing arts in 1991. Several other successful entertainers have attended the school including Cate Blanchett, Sarah Snook, and Mel Gibson.

3. He’s A Producer

Murray has spent the majority of his career in front of the camera, and there’s no denying the fact that acting has always been his main focus. However, he has ventured over to the other side of the camera. In 2012, he produced a short film called Noor. To date, that is his only production credit.

4. He Isn’t Very Active On Social Media

Throughout his career, Murray has built a dedicated fan base that includes people from all over the world. While a lot of those people would probably love to follow him on social media, they might be a little disappointed by the fact that he’s not very active. Instagram is the only platform where he has a verified account, and he doesn’t post very often.

5.  He Was In An Episode Of Sex And The City

Sex and the City was easily one of the most popular shows of the 2000s, and Murray will always be able to say he was a part of it. In 2002, Murray appeared in an episode of Sex and the City as a character named Oliver Spencer. The role marked the first time he was cast in an American production.

6. He Has Spoken Out Against Racism

Despite the fact that he isn’t very active on social media, Murray has still made it a point to use his platform to take a stance on the things that are important to him. In June 2020, he made a post showing his support for the Black Lives Matter Movement with the caption, “I stand with Australia’s First Nations people in solidarity, love, compassion, and an uncompromising commitment to reconciliation and equality. Same story different soil. BLM!”

7. He Likes To Garden

While we don’t know much about Murray’s life outside of acting, a video on his Instagram profile shows that he enjoys gardening. Unfortunately, he never updated his followers on how his gardening journey is going or what kinds of plants and vegetables he was growing.

8. He Always Wanted To Work With Mike White

Usually, it’s the script or the character that instantly draws an actor to a role, However, in the case of The White Lotus, it was the show’s creator, Mike White, that Murray was most excited about. Murray told TV Insider, “I’ve always wanted to work with Mike White [White Lotus’ creator/executive producer/writer/director]. He wrote this amazing complex character who goes on this roller coaster ride. It’s kind of a dream for me in that Mike is someone I really wanted to work with. He wrote this show in August and we started shooting it in October. The scripts are so rich, complete, and complicated. It was so excited to read them. I would have played any role in this but the fact that I got to play Armond is amazing.”

9. He Has More Than 50 Acting Credits

No matter how long someone has been in the entertainment business, booking a role is always cause for excitement. That’s because even the most talented and well-known actors are never guaranteed work. Murray has been fortunate to work consistently over the years and his resume reflects that. Murray’s IMDB page shows that he currently has 52 acting credits.

10. He Used To Work In Hospitality

Like most actors, Murray had to work some odd jobs before his career took off enough for him to be able to support himself. While talking to TV Insider, Murray shared that he used to work in the hospitality industry although he didn’t go into detail about what his job was.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

“Cribs” Is Getting a Revival on MTV
Manifest Creator Refuses to Give up on Saving the Series
It Looks Like “SilverHawks” Might Get Rebooted
Property Brothers Forever Home
A New Viral TikTok Video is Claiming Property Brothers is Fake
The Thing
Five Movies That Legitimately Need Sequels
Five Oscar Wins That Seemed More Like Lifetime Achievement Awards
Making the Case that Lethal Weapon is a Christmas Movie
OK, We Kind of Have to See “Sharks of the Corn” After this Trailer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Murray Bartlett
That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: Rhys Darby
Five Actors Who Got Banned from Certain Countries
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael Nyqvist
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
dragon ball z the tree of might
Is Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might Worth Watching?
dragon ball z cooler's revenge
Is Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge Worth Watching?
dragon ball z
Which Anime is Better: Dragon Ball or Dragon Ball Z?
dragon ball z lord slug
Is Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug Worth Watching?
fullmetal alchemist mobile
What Do We Want To See From Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile?
just die already
DoubleMoose Games Brings a New Kind of Survival Sandbox Game With ‘Just Die Already’
zephyr pro
The Zephyr Pro is a New Gaming Mouse With a Fan to Cool Your Hand, is it Worth it?
destiny 2 challenges
How to Complete Week 10 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2