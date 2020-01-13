Born in Langley, British Columbia, this Canadian beauty, born in 1997, is a 22 year old, and was one of television’s most popular reality TV shows, The Bachelor’s, contestants. Mykenna Dorn has been looking for love, and that search led her to the sunny side of California, a place that has also helped propel her love of fashion to a new level. Dorn may now be a more recognizable face on social media and in the fashion world, she is most recognized for her role on The Bachelor, so whether you know this young beauty or not-so-much, here are 10 things you didn’t know about MyKenna Dorn.
1. Her appearance on The Bachelor was during the 24th season
Dorn appeared on the show during season 24 and was an instant hit for fans, and the host. The fact that she was Canadian made her all that more interesting, not to mention her spunky little personality. Dorn was one of 30 women on the prowl for bachelor, Peter Weber, and she was not shy about telling anyone and everyone that she wanted to be ‘the one’ at the end of the show, and wanted to marry Peter Weber.
2. She was one of the youngest
While the bachelor, Peter Weber, a pilot, was 28 years old at the time of the show, according to Narcity, Dorn was just 22, and one of the youngest contestants, too. This didn’t intimidate Dorn from going after what she wanted, and in fact, her young, bubbly personality, quirky sayings and fashionable outfits had her instantly predicted to be one of the longest lasting girls of the season. Maybe even making it all t he way to the finale.
3. Who’s her favorite singer?
Well, she had to get her dance moves from someone, and that is, Britney Spears. Dorn admits to being a huge Britney fan and if you see and of Dorn’s dance moves, you might recognize a few. Britney isn’t the only thing she takes seriously, either. Dorn also takes her social media very serious, especially since it’s her livelihood.
4. She’s a fashion blogger
According to The Reality TV, Mykenna has been into fashion since she was very young. Dorn loves fashion, and everything about it. She loves finding fashionable pieces and putting them together to create trendy, chic outfits and even started her own fashion blog. Yes, that was her job prior to being on The Bachelor and a lot of fans love her social media sites where she creates her own content.
5. She’s a fan of Grey’s Anatomy
Most people have a favorite show, and Dorn is no different. She admits to being a huge fan of Grey’s Anatomy to the point where she’s watched all the episodes at least 7 times. And if that isn’t enough, Meredith has made an appearance at Halloween at Dorn’s place. Yep, the biggest fan dressed like her favorite character, Meredith Grey, at Halloween.
6. She loves to travel, and fly
A pilot for a boyfriend would be the perfect type of guy for Dorn, especially since she is a big traveler herself. Dorn has discussed all the places she’s traveled to, and they include, the Czech Republic, Greece, France, Sweden, The Netherlands, France, and the US.
7. She’s got some moves
One of Dorn’s professed, one of her greatest talents that she’s pretty darn proud of is the fact that not only can she dance, but claims she can dance while holding a full glass of wine and not even spill one drop, according to Celeb Newsweek. That sounds pretty impressive, and there’s proof of it that you can see on her social media sites.
8. She admires her grandparent’s relationship
Dorn has a pretty good example to look to when it comes to long term relationships. Dorn’s grandparents have been together for an amazing, 61 years and it has been a true romance for the two. Dorn has said that her grandfather knew right away her grandmother was ‘the one’ for him, so sure in fact, that he proposed to her on their first date. This prime example of a lasting marriage has inspired Dorn when it comes to love, and searching for the love of her life.
9. How she loves spending time with dad
Dorn admits that she loves going to car shows. It may not sound like a ‘girlie’ thing to do, but apparently she not only loves to go to see the newest, trending automobiles, but it’s something she and her dad have done as a way of spending time together. So, if there’s a car show in town, you must might catch her there with her dad, hanging out and checking out the newest models of cars.
10. She won’t marry anyone who her family doesn’t approve of
Dorn has always been very upfront with how much her family means to her, especially her parents. In interviews, Dorn discusses how close she is to her parents and admits that she won’t marry anybody that her family doesn’t approve of. They must first impress her parents in order to get her to walk down the aisle.