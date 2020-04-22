Thanks to Netflix, viewers from all over the world can easily be introduced to content from other countries. The show Money Heist is a prime example of a show that has found international success. For cast members like Najwa Nimri, being part of Money Heist has been a major career boost. The 48-year-old star who has had a successful singing and acting career in Spain, is now known to fans from all over. Najwa and her skills are proof that talent knows no borders. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Najwa Nimri.
1. She Was The Voice In A Video Game
For lots of people, getting the chance to lend their voice to a video game would be a dream. For Najwa Nimri, it was a dream come true. Nimri voiced the character of Kate Laswell in the video game Call of Duty: Modern Warefare. Nimri said, “I decided to participate in this project because everything that has to do with the virtual world I love. I Am very cyber. Science fiction, video games…I Am passionate about getting into the capsule, and abstract from the real world. I like the characters that they have to take extreme measures, and Kate Laswell gave me the opportunity to do so”.
2. She Would Never Choose Between Singing And Acting
Many entertainers who are interested in multiple art forms are often encouraged to pick how. However, Najwa would never want to choose between singing in acting. Although her love for singing came first, acting has also become a major part of who she is.
3. She Would Give Her Younger Self Financial Advice
No matter how rich and successful a person gets, money management is always important. This is something Najwa Nimri wishes she learned earlier on in her career. If she could go back in time and give her younger self advice, she’d tell herself about the importance of saving money to have funds set aside for times when work is inconsistent.
4. Her Cousin Is Also A Musician
Najwa isn’t the only person in her family with musical talent. Her cousin, Alex Nimier, is also a musician who goes by the name Antix. Based in London, Antix is a successful rapper who is well-known for performing songs that focus on various social issues.
5. She Is A Proud Mother
No matter how busy Najwa gets, she always makes time for the most important person in her life: her son, Teo. He was born in 2004 which resulted in Najwa taking some time away from the spotlight to focus on raising her son. Having a child also made Najwa focus more on money management so that she and Teo could have a comfortable life.
6. She Lives By A Very Simple Motto
Despite the hectic nature of her life, Najwa doesn’t like to complicate things. Instead, she prefers to live by a simple motto that most of us are familiar with: “live and let live”. Najwa likes to enjoy her life and she prefers to let others do the same.
7. She’s Tried Writing And Directing A Musical
Najwa is a creative person who enjoys expressing herself through the arts. Over the years, she’s tried her hand at several projects. She has written and directed a theatrical musical. She’s also tried making music for soundtracks.
8. She Likes The Show Girls
There are some actors who prefer not to watch TV or films, but Najwa Nimri isn’t one of them. She loves to watch up on shows and one of the shows she enjoys watching is the popular HBO series, Girls. The show ran from 2012 to 2017 and won several awards during its time on the air.
9. She’s Worked With Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz is one of the most well-known Spanish actresses. Cruz has appeared in several successful American films including Gothika and Sex and the City 2. Najwa got the chance to work with Cruz in the 1997 film, Open Your Eyes.
10. She Started Performing As A Child
There are lots of actors who didn’t discover their love for entertaining until adulthood, but Najwa Nimiri isn’t one of them. She has loved performing since she was a child. She began singing at a young age and eventually formed a band in in the mid 1990s. Whether acting or singing, Najwa loves to put on a good show and keep her fans engaged.