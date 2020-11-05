10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nancy Fuller

She’s a businesswoman and a chef, and she’s still working hard. Nancy Fuller has been in the game for a very long time, but she’s not showing any signs of slowing down right now – or ever – and her fans love it. She hosts her own show on the Food Network called “Farmhouse Rules,” and we get the feeling that she rules when it comes to anything she does. She owns a business, she’s a television star, she’s great in the kitchen, and she’s so much more. But, most people don’t realize just how much more she really is, so we thought we’d take a few moments to get to know her.
1. She’s in Her 70s
At an age when many people have already retired and are living somewhere a little more tropical, she’s happy to be killing it in everything she does. She was born on March 27, 1949, which means she celebrated her 71st birthday amid the global pandemic of 2020. She’s not slowing down, but we have a feeling that this is what keeps her so young.
2. She’s Got a Large Family
So many people are shocked to find out what a large family she has. It’s hard to do it all, but she’s doing it all with a husband, six kids, 13 grandchildren, and a partridge in a pear tree. She’s living it up, doing her thing, and she’s not using any of her personal life as an excuse for not getting things done. Good for her.
3. She’s Got a Business
Her last name is not Fuller in real life. It’s Ginsberg. She and her husband own a food business called Ginsberg Foods and from what we understand, it’s a successful business. She’s running a multi-million dollar business with it, and she’s proud of the world that they are doing.
4. She Really Has a Farmhouse
It’s not just a cute name she chose for her hit show. It’s actually what’s up in her real life. She’s living her best life with her husband inside of a 17th-century farmhouse. We have no doubt it’s been renovated in some capacity – especially to give her a gourmet chef’s kitchen – but we also imagine that they’ve kept some of the home’s originality and integrity throughout the renovation process.
5. She’s A New Yorker
There are beautiful farmhouses all over the world, but hers is in the Hudson Valley region of New York. You don’t have to live in the Midwest to have a successful farm. She’s making it work in the northeast, and we have a feeling she’s not struggling a bit in any capacity.
6. She’s Selling Her Home
In August 2020, it was reported that the famous chef made the decision to list her beautiful farmhouse for sale. The original list price began at around $5.9 million, and we have no idea if she’s lowered the price or even sold the house just yet. There’s a lot going on with the pandemic situation, and many people aren’t looking to move to New York at the moment.
7. She’s Got a Great Heart
Honestly, though, what works with her recipes and what sets her apart from other chefs is that she’s all about simplicity. She just wants to feed people good food from her own house, in her own house, and with a lot of love. She doesn’t try to complicate things. She knows a good thing is sometimes the simplest of things, and she’s good at that.
8. She’s Very Private
She talks about her family all the time, but she never gives too much away, and that is a beautiful thing. She’s always able to keep things very private and to herself, and that’s important when you are a famous face. She’s been in the business world long enough to know that you don’t say everything you want to say, even when you want to say it. You keep a little to yourself.
9. Her Home is Historic
Obviously, we mentioned above that it was built in the 17th century, but it’s actually historic. It’s on the local registry of historic homes, which means she’s got to work with the historical society anytime she wants to do anything to her home so that she can keep it on the register without sacrificing the integrity of the home and it’s age.
10. She’s Been Married 23 Years
She and her husband have been married 23 years. We aren’t sure what she was up to in her younger years, or how her life was before she met and married him, but we know that they’ve only been married since 1997. We are just glad she’s got happiness in her life.