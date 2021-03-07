Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Naomi Grossman

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Naomi Grossman

3 mins ago

Naomi Grossman is one of the few actors whose most well-known role is one you probably won’t even recognize her from. She played the role of Pepper in American Horror Story: Asylum and Freak Show. She is easily one of the most memorable characters from each season, but thanks to hair and makeup you can barely tell that Naomi is the person behind the role. Naomi is also popular for playing Lorna in the TV series ctrl alt delete. Additionally, she has a few film projects in the works that are set to be released within the next year or so. Those who have seen Naomi’s work would agree that she is a very talented actress. Those who haven’t seen her work are certainly missing out. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Naomi Grossman.

1. She’s A Denver Native

Naomi was born and raised in Denver which most would agree is a far cry from Hollywood as far as the entertainment industry is concerned. Still, it was in Denver where she discovered her love for acting and began working on her craft. These days, however, it looks like she lives between New York and Los Angeles.

2. She’s Always Loved Acting

For lots of people, the path to discovering their passion isn’t always a straight shot. Naomi, however, was lucky to find something she loved at a very early age. During an interview with iHorror Naomi said, “Ever since I could remember, my parents exposed me to the arts and culture. And while we sat, enjoying the cinema, theatre, ballet, opera, you name it-it took everything within me to stay in my seat and not Rocky Horror-style sing and dance and act right along with them in the aisle! ”

3. She’s A Formally Trained Actress

In addition to loving acting and being naturally talented, Naomi has also put in a lot of hard work to help make the most of her abilities. She studied acting at Northwestern University and earned a bachelor’s degree in theater. She then went on to continue her training at The Groundlings.

4. She’s Been In Video Games

Variety is the spice of life and Naomi has made it a point to try different things throughout her career. One of those things was being in a video game. She provided voices for several characters in the 2020 video game Mafia: Definitive Edition. It’ll be interesting to see if she decides to take on any more video game projects in the future.

5. She Has An Account On Cameo

There are lots of people all over the world who have fallen in love with Naomi’s work, and now those people have the chance to connect with her like never before. She has an account on Cameo where she records and sells personalized video shoutouts for just $20.

6. She’s A Yogi

Naomi is a very active person, and yoga is her favorite way to incorporate physical activity into her daily routine. While talking to Authority Magazine she said, “I’m constantly proselytizing the benefits of yoga (thank you for indulging me in that earlier) — that if I could start a movement introducing people to that, I think we’d eliminate most of the world’s conflict! If only people spent more time challenging their balance and strength and flexibility, and less time challenging each other, what a better world it would be!”

7. She Speaks Three Languages

The ability to speak more than one language is one of those things that can come in handy no matter what you choose to do in life. Naomi is lucky to be able to speak three languages fluently. In addition to English, she also speaks Portuguese and Spanish. Apparently, she learned Portuguese because of a crush she had on Bruno Campos in college.

8. She Was Nominated For An Emmy

When you put your all into something there’s no better feeling than knowing that your hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. While many would agree that Noami hasn’t always gotten the respect and attention she deserves, she has gotten some recognition. In 2018, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role in crtl alt delete.

9. She’s A Writer And Producer

Being in front of the camera is what Naomi has become most well-known for throughout her career, but that isn’t the extent of the work she’s done in the entertainment industry. She also has some behind the scenes experience writing and producing. She currently has over a dozen credits for both writing and production.

10. Rosemary’s Baby Is Her Favorite Scary Movie

Naomi isn’t just a horror star, she’s also a fan of the genre as well. When asked about her favorite horror movie, she told iHorror that Rosemary’s Baby is at the top of her list. She also added, “Kubrick’s “Clockwork Orange” and “The Shining” are a close second, followed by Hitchcock’s “The Birds” and “Vertigo,” just for nostalgia’s sake.”

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Sherlock Creator is Adapting The Time Traveler’s Wife for HBO
The Ups And Downs Of The WandaVision Finale
George R.R. Martin’s Sandkings is Coming to Netflix
Check Out This Sick Trailer for New Live-Action Naruto Web Series
The Alternate Version Of Justice League That We Need To See Again
Wesley Snipes Was Advised Not to Take the Blade Role
The Real Reason Louie Anderson Was in “Coming to America”
A Jumanji 4 Has Officially Been Confirmed in Development
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Naomi Grossman
Shouldn’t Jessica Chastain Have Won an Oscar By Now?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Diandra Lyle
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elvis Nolasco
Why Rintrah Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
House of M WandaVision
Five Characters From Marvel’s “House of M” We Want To See in WandaVision
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
Crunchyroll Beta
Crunchyroll Launches New Beta For US Anime Fans
2020 Anime Awards
What Happened at the 2020 Anime Awards?
Anime Hero Match-up: Tanjiro vs. Deku
Five Anime Hero Face-Offs We Want to See
Demon Slayer Season 2
Let’s Talk About That Demon Slayer Season 2 Teaser
PSVR
Everything Recently Announced for PSVR
Radeon RX 6700 XT
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming GPU Price and Release Date Revealed
Xbox Game Pass games
What’s Coming Soon to Game Pass in March?
BAFTA Game Awards
Every 2020 Game Nominated for a BAFTA Award