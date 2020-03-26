Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Nathan Parsons

Nathan Parsons is an actor who is best known for his role as Ethan Lovett on the long-running daytime soap opera “General Hospital.” He is a veteran actor who has been in the business since 1991 and he is showing no signs of slowing down. We wanted to know more about him, so we investigated his history and became better acquainted with his story. Here are 10 things that you probably didn’t know about Nathan Parsons.

1. He is Australian-American

Parsons was born in Adelaide, Australia on June 16, 1988. He is currently 31 years of age. His parents named him Nathan Dean Parsons and he works under his given name. He moved to the United States as a child and grew up in the states of Texas and Colorado.

2. He is formally trained as an actor

After graduating from high school, Nathan enrolled in a program at the University of Southern California and he relocated to Los Angeles, California. He studies in the acting program and graduated with his Bachelor of Fine Arts in the discipline. He then joined the Boom Kat Dance Theatre in Santa Monica.

3. He still makes time for his hobbies

Nathan Parsons enjoys a wide range of hobbies, and most of them are fitness based. When he isn’t busy with his acting career, he enjoys going into the mountains and hiking the trails. He also participates in rock climbing. He also enjoys scuba diving. He is a highly athletic guy who plays football, lacrosse, and soccer, and he is also an active dancer who practices yoga.

4. He was a child actor who did voice-overs

Parsons developed a passion for acting when he was still very young. He became a professional voice actor and worked for ADV Films doing voice-over gigs dubbing Japanese anime. He loaned his voice for “Soul Hunter,” “Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water,” Jing: King of Bandits,” and “Devil Lady.”

5. He turned professional in 1990

Remarkably, Nathan was just 2 years old when he landed his first voice role in “Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water” as Jean. The following year he reprised the role with the English version voice. He would not appear again until 1998 when he did the voice-over for Kid in “Devilman Lady.” His next role was as the voice of Angostura in “King of Bandit Jing” in 2002. He was given an excellent start in his acting career at a very early age, which makes him a seasoned veteran actor.

6. His next acting job was as a teenager

There was a number of years in between Nathan’s child acting career and his return as a young adult. He landed the role of Soda Spritzer in the 2007 film “Teeth.” In 2009 he was cast as Holden Williams in “The Brotherhood V: Alumni.” In 2011 he played a small part as a cashier at a coffee shop in the film “The Roommate,” followed by a few guest appearances in the television series “State of Georgia” in 2011, and a recurring role in “Bunheads” as Gadot from 2012 to 2013. He also appeared as Jake in the TV movie “The Nightmare Nanny: in 2013.

7. Nathan’s career solidified from 2011 forward

Nathan Parsons has not gone a year without having at least one acting gig that he received credit for since 2011. In 2014 he appeared as Justin Tyme in the video short “#twitterkills.” This was followed by a role in “Complete Works,” “True Blood: Jessica’s Blog,” a recurring role as James in “True Blood” as James. The same year he also landed a recurring role in the television series “The Originals” as Jackson Kenner until 2018. In 2015 he played John Rhodes in the movie “Point of Honor, and from 2009 through 2015, he appeared in a recurring role as Ethan Lovett/Ethan Spencer in the soap opera “General Hospital.” The following year he appeared in “Pet,” “Late Bloomer,” and “Rosewood.”

8. Parsons is still going strong

Most recently, parsons appeared as James McCord in the 2017 film “Justice,” and landed a recurring role in the series “Once Upon a Time from 2017-2018. He also appeared as Ryan in “A Feeling of Home” in 2019, and as Jean-Luc La Joi in “I Still Believe” in 2020. You can see him in his recurring role in the television series “Roswell, New Mexico,” from 2019 through the present.

9. He is popular on social media

Nathan Dean Parsons has an Instagram account and at our last visit to the page, we saw that he has a total of 104,000 followers. This speaks to the degree of his popularity as an actor. There are 87 posts on the site and it is a great way to stay on top of what he’s up to currently as well as for seeing some great photos of him living life and enjoying his favorite pastimes.

10. Nathan Parsons is a rising star that is still gaining

Parsons is a talented young actor to keep your eye on. He has been in the business since he was a very young child, and he has a lot of experience to his credit. So far, he has acted professionally on 25 different projects. He is in his early thirties and although he’s been around and seen a lot, there is a lot more that is out there for him. He is still landing great roles in television series’ and films and we think that this is just the beginning of an even greater career in the years to come. He is versatile and well-liked. Nathan delivers top-notch performances in supporting roles, and he has shown that he can handle the requirements of taking on leading roles as well. He could end up being one of the great American actors of our generation because of his skills and talents. Although he hasn’t yet achieved superstar status, from all appearances, he is on his way.


