Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nelson Thomas

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nelson Thomas

3 mins ago

MTV fans everywhere are probably familiar with the name Nelson Thomas. Since first appearing on season three of Are You the One? Nelson has become a fixture on MTV. He has appeared in four of the network’s shows including Ex on The Beach and an episode of Teen Mom that focused on Cory Wharton. Most notably, though, Nelson has competed in 5 seasons of The Challenge and is set to be a cast member of the current season which takes place in Prague. With his combination of good looks and charisma, Nelson has became a fan favorite. However, his athleticism and determination have also made him fierce competition for his co-stars. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nelson Thomas.

1. He Grew Up In Poverty

Nelson Thomas was born and raised in a rough neighborhood in Inglewood, CA where he was surrounded by povery and crime. Nelson told MTV, “I came from poverty, I didn’t think I was going to college. I fought every day. I did not give up, and I turned my life around.” Despite the hurdles he’s had to overcome, Nelson feels that his challenges have made him a stronger person.

2. He Was On An Episode Of American Crime

Reality TV may be what Nelson Thomas is best-known for at the moment, but his ultimate goal is to be an actor. During an interview, Thomas shared that he has been acting since he was 16 and that he is still waiting for his big break. He was credited for an appearance as a background in an episode of the series, American Crime. However, in the interview, he says that he’s also appeared in shows like Friday Night Lights.

3. His Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Is Toxic

Gossip sites couldn’t get enough when Nelson Thomas and former Bad Girls Club cast member, Angela Babicz, started dating. The two met while filming Ex on the Beach and began an on again/off again relationship. Babicz accused Nelson of being toxic and the couple eventually appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil to try to work through their differences. Although things seemed to be looking up for the couple, they parted ways — seemingly for good — in March 2020.

4. He Was Arrested For Theft

In 2018, Nelson Thomas opened about his past after being arrested for class B theft. Thomas said the charge happened 5 years before his arrest and was the result of a “mistake” and that he ultimately decided to turn himself in. He continued, “The truth is that I’ve made many mistakes in the past. I’ve lived a beautiful, interesting, and at some times, hard life. When I think back to five years ago I remember how much I struggled and sacrificed to be successful.”

5. He Wasn’t A Fan Of Reality TV

Reality TV is such a part big part of today’s entertainment landscape that you can find a reality TV show on almost every network. However, before becoming a reality TV star himself, Nelson Thomas wasn’t a huge fan. He claims that he didn’t even know who Farrah Abraham was when the two first began filming Ex on the Beach together.

6. He’s A YouTuber

Nelson Thomas loves being in front of the camera so much that when the MTV cameras stop rolling, he starts rolling one of his own. Nelson started a YouTube channel at the beginning of 2017. He’s uploaded a handful of videos since that time and he earned 2,500 subscribers.

7. He Would Never Appear On Dating Naked

Reality TV offers a wide spectrum of entertainment. Somewhere on the far end is the VH1 series, Dating Naked, which aired from 2014 to 2016. As the name suggests, contestants on the show are were tasked with going on dates while naked. When asked if there was one reality show he would never do, Nelson Thomas didn’t hesitate to say Dating Naked.

8. He’s Worked With Jerry Springer

When it comes to daytime TV drama, Jerry Springer is a legend. But The Jerry Springer Show isn’t the only project the talk show host has worked on. Springer hosted a show called Baggage on The Game Show Network. Nelson was a contestant and won the show which brought him to the attention of MTV’s casting directors.

9. He Used To Work At A Strip Club

Nelson Thomas is a self proclaimed hustler who does what he has to do to secure the bag. Long before he was gracing TV screens, Nelson worked at a strip club in Texas called Yellow Rose. Nelson had a variety of roles in the club including working the door, being a bartender, and cleaning up bottles.

10. He’s Gotten Botox

Being on TV comes with a lot pressure to constantly look as good as possible. Nelson Thomas is trying to hold on to his youthful appearance for as long as possible. Towards the end of last year, Nelson and his then girlfriend, Angela, took a trip to New York City so he could try Botox. Nelson got injections in his face.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Need to See in the Upcoming Justice League Dark Series on HBO Max
Perry Mason’s Getting a Reboot on HBO Max
Is The Show “To Catch a Cheater” Fake?
What John Wick Would Look Like on Every Animated TV Show
This Trailer is Why We’re Going to Be Seeing the Movie Proximity
Bill and Ted 3 Coloring Pages Will Help with Quarantine Boredom
Tom Hardy is the Legendary Al Capone in New Trailer
How about We Just Stop With Terminator Movies Altogether?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nelson Thomas
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dr. Emma Craythorne
Whatever Happened to Tamara Mello?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Beau Boeckmann
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever