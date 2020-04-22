Born in Las Angeles, California in June of 1988, Nema Vand has an array talents, but what he’s most known for are his acting and working as a digital marketing consultant. He is also a branding consultant and has worked with some very popular companies on both the east and west coast. When it comes to acting, Nema Vand really got noticed with his role on the series, Shahs of Sunset during the show’s seventh season. If you are a fan of the show or have seen this young, talented guy’s face in the media, then you might be interested to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nema Vand.
1. Was in a reality television series
Vand got his break into acting when he accepted a role on a reality series, Shahs of Sunset. The show centers around a group of Persian-American friends, six of them in total. It follows the group as they juggle the tasks of every day life centering around their social lives, family, and careers. The show aired on Bravo on August 2nd.
2. One of his cast mates caught his eye right off
Vand was cast among five other people for the show Shahs of Sunset, including Reza Farahan, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Mike Shouhed, Mercedes Javid, and Destiney Rose. Out of all the cast members, it was one that really captured his attention when he saw her and that was Golnesa Gharachedaghi. It’s been said that she is in the process of a divorce, so will be interesting to see if anything materializes between the two.
3. He has a bff with fur
Vand is a dog lover and has one of his own. His dog’s name is Jax and you can see pics of him and his dog on his Instagram account, as he loves to show moments of joy in his life on his social media accounts.
4. He’s catching the eye of women
It’s not hard to see why this guy would have girls clambering after him. He’s got the looks, the intelligence, a role on a television reality series and is really going places. He is developing quite a following on his social media, with a large majority of his followers being women. He has over 6K followers on his Instagram account so far and climbing.
5. Who are his favorite actors?
Everyone’s got one, a favorite actor and actress they like to see in movies or shows. Vand has named his and his favorite actor is none other than Dwayne Johnson, and his favorite actress is Jennifer Lawrence.
6. What are his hobbies?
What does Nema Vand like to do in his free time? His hobbies are probably pretty like most people. When he’s not busy doing other things, like work or hanging with friends, Vand likes to spend time reading or traveling. When someone already gets coast-to-coast with business related deals, where would someone like Vand like to travel to and spend a little time getting R&R? In Miami, that’s where. Miami is one of Vand’s favorite places to visit.
7. He doesn’t like the pop-in calls
You know how most people don’t care for the unannounced drop-bys at home. You’re not expecting company and your house may look a mess, or worse, you could be looking pretty disheveled yourself. In today’s technological world, it doesn’t have to be a pop-in at your home that can suddenly put you on the spot, and according to Vand’s Instagram page, he doesn’t care for the FaceTime drop-ins either. A recent post advises his friends to give him notice so he can have a little time to prep for the call.
8. Dated a colleague
It’s been said that Vand is not in a relationship at the current time, but he was once in a dating relationship with a colleague of his. According to The Famous Info, Vand was dating a girl named Erica Saunders.
9. He’s not an only child
Vand grew up with two siblings; both being girls. His sisters are named Sarabeth and Mona. Apparently, Vand and his sister Mona had been estranged for some time, and according to Walikali it was during his time on his television series that he reunited with her. His sister Mona is a Dr. of Pharmacy.
10. Not much info is found on his parents
There is not a lot of information listed about Vand’s family, outside the fact that he has two sisters. Information on his parents isn’t readily available on social media, except for a small bit that talks about his mother, Moigan Afsahi who is a senior clinical analyst and microbiologist. Other comments have suggested that his relationship with his mother and father continues to be a struggle, suggesting that there may been some issues they’ve been trying to work out.