10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nia Jax

Nia Jax is a WWE star who just made some serious headlines in 2021 for something hilarious. She’s someone fans love to follow, and we can see why. She’s a fascinating woman who isn’t just good at what she does; she’s great at it. She’s a woman with a rich history and a fun life, and we found that many people know very little about her. It’s time to change that, to figure out who she is and what she’s up to, and it’s time to educate her fans on precisely who she is. Some of this information might surprise you.
1. She’s in Her 30s
This might come as a surprise to many, but she’s only 36. She’s been in the business for a long time, and many people assume she’s a little older as a result. She was born on May 29, 1984. Her heavy stage makeup and presence can make her look a little older than she is, but she’s young and youthful, and surprisingly unrecognizable without all her stage makeup.
2. She’s From Australia
She was born in Sydney, but she did not live there her entire life. She actually moved to Honolulu, Hawaii when she was a child. She spent the bulk of her childhood in the islands, but she didn’t graduate from high school there. She moved to San Diego with her family when she was in high school, and it was there she graduated from high school.
3. She’s Got a Famous Relative
Nia Jax has a famous relative by the name of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Her own father, Joseph, is the first cousin of The Rock’s own grandfather. We don’t even know how to begin doing that math since the whole first cousin, second cousin, grandfather’s second cousin situation is a little too complex for us. But, we’d welcome a comment letting us know how that math works out.
4. She’s a College Athlete
Jax attended college at the Palomar College in California (San Marcos, if you want to know). She played basketball there. Of course, everyone knows that women’s basketball doesn’t pay anywhere near as much as men’s, so we are unsure if her decision not to go into the WNBA was related to that or if she wasn’t quite that good. It could go either way.
5. She’s Modeled
Before she decided to become a wrestling superstar, she was a model. She made herself very famous in the plus-size modeling industry. Many find her work refreshing because she’s not the stereotypical model in a world filled with women who are widely diverse in terms of their body shapes and sizes.
6. Her Real Name is Not Nia
Some people assume it is since she has the kind of name that works in real life and in the WWE. Not all stage names can pass for real life names, you know. However, this sometimes fools her fans into thinking her own birth name is Nia Jax when it’s not. Her birth name is Savelina Fanene.
7. She Was in A Terrible Accident
It was back in 2014 when she and her own aunt were in a car in Clermont, Florida (near Orlando). They were hit head on by a drunk driver. They were both hospitalized, and thankfully came out all right on the other end. The other drive was charged with the crime.
8. She’s Making Headlines
In a 2021 match, she screamed out in pain about ‘my hole!’ when her rear end was slammed down into the hardest part of the ring. She was yelling that her hole hurt, as well as holding onto her lower back when she was able to get up and out of the ring, and it was a huge situation.
9. Fans Are Loving This Moment
When she yelled about her hole, it seemed the entire world was quickly united. People who aren’t fans felt for her, they couldn’t even be mad at her, and even hall of fame legend Mick Foley tweeted that he was sure there would be a shirt with “my hole” available for purchase before the week is over. It was a funny moment, though we doubt she feels that way about it.
10. She Stays Private
One thing Nia Jax is quite good at doing is keeping her private life to herself. She is a woman who values her family and the importance of having something that is just hers, and that’s how she rolls. She shares with her fans, but never so much that we know everything about her.