Nick Sagar began his acting career in 2009, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he really started gaining some traction. That year, he landed significant roles in three TV shows and things have been on the up and up for him ever since. In 2021, he got another major opportunity when he was cast in the Starz series Run the World. Throughout his career, he has shown that he can play a variety of roles across multiple genres. Although Run the World hasn’t been renewed for a second season just yet, Nick has another project in the works that his fans can look forward to. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nick Sagar.
1. He Comes From A Diverse Background
Nick Sagar was born and raised in England, but his family’s roots trace back to the Caribbean. He is of Jamaican and Guyanese and racially he is Black and Indian. During an interview with Timid, Nick said, “I loved being mixed race growing up. I think you’re right in saying I saw myself as whole rather than half. I just thought I am Black. I am Indian. I fully embraced both heritages, which was a cool thing because I could relate to everyone. I have different mixes going back through my family history too, and I see that as a blessing.”
2. He Used To Want To Be A Doctor
Although Nick has always loved performing, there was once a time when he saw a completely different career path for himself. While talking to Photobook Magazine, Nick shared that he wanted to be a doctor when he was younger due to his brother’s sickle cell anemia. Even though he isn’t a doctor, he is still very passionate about raising awareness about the illness.
3. He Does Martial Arts
Acting isn’t the only talent that Nick has in his arsenal. He has also been doing martial arts for more than a decade and he has studied several different styles. He’s looking forward to the day when he gets to utilize his martial arts skills in one of his acting roles.
4. He’s A Pet Parent
From what we can tell, Nick is single and doesn’t have any children. However, he’s still entered the wonderful world of fatherhood thanks to his fur baby, Ghost. Unfortunately, Ghost doesn’t have his own Instagram, but he makes frequent appearances on Nick’s profile.
5. He Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Don’t let Nick’s handsome face fool you into thinking that he doesn’t like to get a little rugged from time to time. Nick loves being outside during his free time and he enjoys a variety of activities such as hiking and hanging out at the beach. He also likes to work out outdoors.
6. He’s A Positive Person
Nick’s journey hasn’t always been the easiest, but no matter what he’s gone through he’s always done his best to remain optimistic. He is the kind of person who doesn’t like to dwell on the things that don’t go his way and instead he wants to do his part to help make the world a better place.
7. He Loves Music
We didn’t find anything to suggest that Nick has ever been a musician, but we do know that music has always been a big part of his life. He is a big music fan and he especially loves listening to hip-hop. Based on some of his Instagram posts, it looks like the late Nipsey Hussle is one of his favorite rappers.
8. He Would Love To Work With Jackie Chan
Nick has already gotten the opportunity to work with lots of amazing people throughout his career, but there are a few more he would love to add to the list. Nick told Photobooth Magazine, ” I’d love to do something with Jackie Chan. Maybe something Rush Hour style. He’s a huge inspiration of mine.”
9. He Doesn’t Back Down From A Challenge
Plenty of people are comfortable playing it safe, but Nick has never been that kind of guy. He is always looking for ways to grow as a person and an actor and he isn’t afraid to try things that get him outside of his comfort zone. He doesn’t shy away from challenging opportunities and this mindset has definitely worked in his favor.
10. He Had Some Interesting Jobs Before Acting
Even before Nick started acting professionally, he already had experience performing. He used to be a b-boy as well as a soccer player. While talking to Timid, he said, “I think soccer and b-boying influenced me in different ways. It helped me build my confidence and gave me great foundations to explore once I got into acting. They also helped with my physicality because I learned how I can move my body, which allows me to create the characters I play.”