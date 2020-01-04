10 Things You Didn’t Know About Nicole Baca

Jim Avidlsen has a degree in creative writing and cultural journalism; he studied at the prestigious DEKRA Media University of Applied Sciences in Berlin. His work has as a journalist has taken him across Europe until he arrived in New York City in 2003. He moved to Los Angeles, settling in Santa Monica in 2011. “I have an eccentric who loves art and film combined. Settling in Hollywood after growing up Cologne, Germany was a dream come true." Twitter: @JimAvildsen