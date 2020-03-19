10 Things You Didn’t Know About Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash had, for a long time, thought that she was not beautiful enough, but recently during her 50th birthday, she was comfortable enough in her skin to strip and have a photoshoot in a bathing suit. She is proud of how far she has come and for overcoming her insecurities, but she has always appreciated her perfect teeth hence her ever-smiling face. The actress made her debut in 1995, and now that she is in her 50s, she is not slowing down and is spreading her wings; she was the director of one episode of “Claws.” Here is your chance to learn more about Niecy.
1. She believes in the principle of paying it forward
Niecy maybe an actress by profession, but her purpose on earth is to spread God’s love, and there is not a better way than to be of service. Therefore ever since she started booking jobs, she ensures that she gets another person a job. She feels that if she is getting food to eat, then someone else should too, and the actress can testify that the good she does always comes back to her.
2. She has witnessed gun violence firsthand
When Niecy was 15, her mother’s ex-boyfriend shot her mother, Margaret, as Niecy hid under her mother’s bed. The ex then turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the stomach, which had the actress shaking due to fear. As if that was enough, the ex then torched the house with Niecy and her mother still in the house. Fortunately, they survived the incident as Niecy recounted the story to Fox News. Later on when Niecy was 22, her brother was fatally shot in a Los Angeles high school by a 15-year-old thus her mother establishing the MAVIS (Mothers Against Violence In Schools) initiative.
3. She used her comical skills to help get her mother out of depression
After her son’s death, Margaret sank into depression and would not leave her bed, so Niecy did the only thing she knew how; make jokes to keep her mother laughing. It worked, and with time, Margaret went from lying on the bed to sitting up. Niecy’s jokes were too funny that Margaret invited neighbors over to listen, which convinced Niecy that she was funny.
4. She pursued acting after having children
Most people prefer to pursue their dream before they can think of starting a family, but Niecy put her dreams of being an actress on hold until she had three children. Therefore after the birth of her third child, she reasoned she had spent nine months for each of her three children, and it was time she also gave herself nine months for her career. Consequently, she started going to auditions with her children in tow and about eight months, she got to be on “Clean House.”
5. She dreamed of being on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame
When Niecy was five, she saw Lola Folana and told her grandmother that she would also be on television. When she was nine, her father took her to Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, where she saw Ed Asner. Having earlier seen him on TV, the nine-year-old therefore shouted to Ed that he should remember her name because it would be on one of the stars. True to her words, on July 11, 2018, she received the 2,639th star, and Ed Asner sent her a card saying that he remembered her name.
6. She had a hard time going from comedy to drama
For a long time, Niecy was pigeonholed as a comedy actress; every time she wanted to venture out into dramatic roles, she was told she had already established her lane. However, she was determined to break out of that pigeonhole after watching the original “Getting On.” Therefore she auditioned for the role of Dawn in the remake of “Getting on” but wound up being cast as Didi after producers debated on whether she was the right fit. Her portrayal of Didi had her getting positive comments, and like she told Vanity Fair, she only has to thank the producers of “Getting On “for giving her a chance.
7. Her mother expected her to be a nurse
Niecy’s mother had no idea about comedy; therefore, after seeing how kind-hearted her daughter was, she told her she could be a great nurse. However, Niecy knew her future was not supposed to be cleaning bedpans, so she figured out how to venture into the industry. Similarly, she is not one to tell her children what they should do; instead, she provides guidelines, and it is up to them to make their choices. She, therefore, does not manage her children but encourages them to get their agents and managers.
8. She denies rumors of having cosmetic surgery
According to Glamour Path, Niecy Nash has had a dramatic change in her physical appearance, and most have claimed it is because she had the help of a little nip and tuck. While the curvy actress maintains that she has only relied on an intensive workout to have a slimmer figure, rumors have it that it is because she had undergone breast reduction, liposuction, and buttock reduction.
9. Why she and her second husband divorced
Niecy’s first marriage to Don lasted 13 years, and her second one to Jay has only lasted eight years. According to Nash’s close friends, trouble in the marriage to Jay started when Niecy underwent cosmetic surgery before the filming of “Claws.” It seemed like Jay did not appreciate the new look, and what made it worse was the series’ graphic sex scenes. The distance further strained their relationship since Niecy was in New Orleans while Jay was in Los Angeles. It is evident they could not resolve the matter; hence Niecy filed for divorce in October 2019 after two months of separation.
10. How she ensures she stays connected with her children
Once Niecy realized that her older children were all grown up and they would not be coming home as much as she would like them to, she devised a way to ensure that she sees them often. Therefore she started having a date night with each one separately and once a week, she cooks for them so they can have some family time.