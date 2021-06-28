When Nikki Duncan was introduced to the reality TV world during season five of Black Ink Crew, there were a lot of people who simply didn’t take a liking to her. Many people, both on the show and at home, felt that ulterior motives in her relationship with Richard Duncan (Oh Sh*t), and they didn’t appreciate how it seemed like she was always trying to stir up trouble. Despite what people said about her, however, Nikki never let the negative comments get to her. The odds may have been stacked against her and Richard, but so far they’ve been beating them and they’re currently living their happily ever after. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nikki Duncan.
1. She’s From California
There isn’t much information available on Nikki’s life before she was brought into the reality TV world. One thing we were able to find, however, is that she is originally from the San Francisco, California area and her full first name is Niekiha. She and Richard actually met in California when he was visiting for work.
2. She’s An Entrepreneur
Nikki has always been the kind of person who is all about her business, and now she is officially a businesswoman. She is the owner of a company called Eunoia Lifestyle Co. Through her business, Nikki sells a wide variety of items including clothing and wellness products.
3. She Wasn’t A Black Ink Crew Fan Before She Was On The Show
When Nikki and Richard first got together, there were a lot of people who thought that she purposely chose him to gain clout. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. According to Nikki, she wasn’t even all that into the show to even be worried about Richard’s popularity. During an interview with VH1, she said, “…I wasn’t like a regular watcher. Honestly, I don’t really like reality TV, so I’d seen it like once or twice, but I didn’t really follow it like that.”
4. She Likes To Spread Positivity
Even though Nikki has been through a lot in her life, she has worked hard to maintain a positive attitude and it’s something she enjoys sharing with the people around her. In recent years, she has also been focused on posting a lot of positive content on social media.
5. She’s Really Into Stationary
Self-expression is something that is very important to Nikki and writing things down is one of her favorite ways to express herself. She doesn’t just like to write on anything, though. Nikki really loves stationery and it’s even one of the items she sells through her business.
6. She Has Three Kids
Nikki is a lot of things, but being a mother is her most important title. She and Richard have had two children together and it’s unclear if they plan to have any more. She also has another son from a previous relationship. Nikki loves spending as much time with her family as she can.
7. She Doesn’t Appear To Have TV Experience Outside Of Black Ink Crew
Any time someone starts dating a reality TV star, there’s always speculation that they’re in the relationship because they want to be on TV. Of course, people assumed that about Nikki. However, from what we can tell, Black Ink Crew is the only show she’s been on and there’s nothing to suggest she tried to get on any other shows in the past.
8. She Believes In The Importance Of Mindfulness
While talking to XO Necole, Nikki shared that mindfulness is an important part of her life. She added that she thinks it’s necessary to allow “yourself to pause from time to time and reflect on the journey. It’s finding a balance between appreciating your growth, owning your past, and desiring to have more.”
9. She’s A Blogger
Nikki has built a large following on social media, but tht isn’t the only place where she has an online following. She also has a website called Daily By Nikki D. In addition to selling products on the site, she also has a blog where she’s written about a wide variety of topics.
10. She Feels Reality TV Gave People A False Idea Of Her
There are a lot of perks that come with being on reality TV, but there are also a lot of downsides. In Nikki’s case, the way she came off on Black Ink Crew portrayed her in a negative light and it was hard for her to change that perception of herself when she met new people in real life.