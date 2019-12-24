10 Things You Didn’t Know About Netflix’s Nobody’s Looking

If you are a fan of Netflix shows, then you probably heard of a recently unveiled show, Nobody’s Looking. The show takes on a similar page to shows, such as The Good Place, taking on a setting of the afterlife. A look at its synopsis on Netflix’s official site gives you a hint of what to expect – should you decide to binge on it. Before getting behind the screen for endless hours watching the riveting drama unfold, here are ten things to know about Nobody’s Looking.
1. It Is A Brazilian Production
Brazil is one of the largest and most populous countries in the South American continent. The film industry, though not deep into the international mainstream, is one of the biggest in the continent. The film is another export of Brazil with the cast and most of the crew being Brazilians. It is a great show that gives you a hint of how awesome the South American entertainers are when they decide to bring their best.
2. It Is A Daniel Rezende Creation
In the film industry, production is as good as its creator. In the case of Nobody’s Looking, the man in charge of bringing it to life is none other than Daniel Rezende. Daniel Rezende is one of the best editors in the Brazilian film scene. He won a BAFTA award for his editing work on the critically acclaimed film, City Of Men. He ventured in to directing in 2017, trying his skills with the film Bingo: King of The Mornings. He also has Oscar nominations on his resume. His other notable works in the film industry include Elite Squad, Blindness, and The Tree Of Life.
3. Genre Freedom
Nobody’s Looking cannot be put in one exact genre as it dissolves the parallels between several categories. It is a supernatural movie considering it focuses on the afterlife. There is tons of drama and decent humor that makes it a fascinating film to watch. Looking at the various genres it touches, it is a show that, with time, will attract a decent viewership and make it one of the successful television projects from Brazil.
4. It Is The First In The Collaboration Between Netflix And Gullane Entertainment
In a bid to take the Brazilian film industry to international levels, Netflix and Brazil’s film Production Company announced a collaboration. According to Variety, Nobody’s Looking is the first of the various films to come under this agreement. The second is Boca a Boca, which is on its way. The partnership shows signs of prosperity judging by the first production under the agreement. Gullane entertainment might soon be on the way to dominance in Brazil and the broader South American entertainment scene.
5. It’s Nietzschean Undertone
One of the themes of the television show is rebellion and which is hooked to religion and the meaning of the afterlife. Here you can notice some Nietzschean influence which tries to question our existence and that of God. It is a befitting film, especially in this age of enlightenment, where people are questioning everything. It may resonate well with freethinkers who may also appreciate the dark humor that is a stylistic device used in the show.
6. Competitive Idea For The Good Place?
When the show first graced screens of several viewers, noted the similarities between it and NBC’s The Good Place. The Good Place is critically acclaimed, getting 100% votes on film review site, Rotten Tomatoes. The setting of both shows is in the afterlife and focuses on the lives of heavenly entities such as the angels to humans. Comedy is a standard feature, and has brought questions on whether Nobody’s Looking is the competitive equal for the show mentioned above. The Review Geek holds the same sentiments when it comes to the two shows.
7. Features A Solid Cast
The show’s driver is usually the cast, and it is the actors who have the responsibility of bringing life to the production. Nobody’s Looking features a decent cast consisting of actors who have a vast experience in film. They are popular in the Brazilian scene, with some of them crossing borders to feature in other projects. In the starring role, we have Victor Lamoglia, Danilo De Moura, and Julia Rabello. Victor has featured in several films such as Anything for A Pop Star, Treme Treme, and Tres Joao.
8. The City Of Angels Connection
One of the movies that brought the Brazilian scene into focus was the 2002 movie, The City Of Gods. During the show, there are scenes where Uli is threatened with an eternity of watching the City Of God. The connection comes courtesy of the films creator, Daniel Rezende. As earlier indicated, he was the chief editor for the City of God, and the running gag involving the movie seems to pay homage to one of Rezende’s best works.
9. 18+ Rated
When looking at its content, you get the idea of why the show is 18+ rated. Despite it being a comedy film, it has some scenes where strong language and sexual actions are common. As such, the show is suitable for adults only.
10. Has The Portuguese Version
Being a Brazilian show, it has to take on the official medium of communication of the territory, which is Portuguese. Its original title is Ninguém Tá Olhando, which in English translates to the title of the show.
Final thoughts
The television show, Nobody’s Watching is a new release by Netflix and is its collaborative result with the Brazilian film company, Gullane. It is the first product of the partnership with several others following suit. The show has an excellent storyline that will amaze you into a binge-watching stint once you pick it. So far, it is only eight episodes down, with each episode taking approximately half an hour. With the sneak peek details of the tv show, you can enjoy it and appreciate the work put into it by the crew.