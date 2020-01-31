Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Okieriete Onaodowan

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Okieriete Onaodowan

2 mins ago

Okieriete Onaodowan

Okieriete Onaodowan is an American actor. Generally speaking, he is known to interested individuals as the actor who plays both Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton. However, Onaodowan has been taking on more and more roles in more and more projects, which make it even clearer that he is prospering in his chosen career. Here are 10 things that you may or may not have known about Okieriete Onaodowan:

1. Has Nigerian Parents

Onaodowan has Nigerian parents. For those who are unfamiliar, Nigeria is a West African country that possesses enormous potential, not least because it has a huge population as well as a powerful economy. In total, it is home to 250 ethnic groups that speaks more than 500 languages, with the result that its official language is English for the purpose of facilitating unity on the national level. Besides this, it is interesting to note that Nigeria is home to about even numbers of Christians and Muslims while a much smaller percentage of the population practices indigenous religions.

2. Born in Newark, NJ

Regardless, Onaodowan was born in Newark, NJ. Said city sits at the mouth of the Passaic River where it flows into Newark Bay. As such, it should come as no surprise to learn that Newark plays an important role in U.S. shipping, so much so that it can be considered one of the busiest shipping terminals on the whole of the U.S. East Coast. Besides this, it is home to one of the busiest commercial airports in the region as well.

3. Raised in West Orange, NJ

Having said that, while Onaodowan was born in Newark, NJ, he was raised in West Orange, NJ instead. The township’s name can sound rather strange, but it is named for William III of England, who was also William IV, Prince of Orange. Said monarch had managed to become the co-ruler of England besides his spouse Mary II by carrying out a successful invasion of England. Something that received a massive boost from the English perception of him being a Protestant champion against his Catholic father-in-law James II and VII.

4. Used to Play Football

In high school, Onaodowan used to play football. However, he managed to fracture his femur while fooling around with some of his friends, with the result that he didn’t regain his ability to walk until six months later. Never mind more strenuous exertions. Due to this, Onaodowan decided to join the Jubilee Choir as well as get involved in the high school theatre program so that he would have something with which to occupy his time, thus leading him into his current career.

5. Clashed with His Parents Over His Career Choice

Onaodowan managed to get a spot in the New Jersey Youth Theatre, which is a well-regarded training ground of sorts. However, it is perhaps unsurprising to learn that he clashed with his parents over his choice to pursue acting as a career, seeing as how they wanted him to go to college instead. As a compromise, Onaodowan got accepted to Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. Having said that, it wasn’t too long before he dropped out of college, though he didn’t stop learning and hasn’t stopped learning.

6. Had a Role in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot

Hamilton was far from being Onaodowan’s first play. For instance, he had a role as Pontius Pilate in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, which is a play about the titular character going through an appeal while he is in purgatory. As such, the play features flashbacks to Judas Iscariot’s imagined childhood as well as the calling of witnesses that range from Satan to Sigmund Freud. Meanwhile, Pontius Pilate would be the fifth governor of the Roman governor of Judaea, who is said to have been the one who presided over the trial of Jesus. There have been many, many, many different takes on Pontius Pilate, with the result that he has been seen as everything from an eventual Christian martyr to the sometimes evil villain of medieval passion plays.

7. Had a Role in American Idiot

Speaking of which, Onaodowan had a role in the sung-through play version of American Idiot, which was based on the Green Day album of the same name. Said play made a lot of sense because the album was always imagined as being centered on a protagonist named Jesus of Suburbia, who is an American teenager of lower-middle-class background who decides to leave for the city because of his disillusionment as well as his dislike for just about everyone and everything around him. The whole thing was very much influenced by the events of its time, which ranged from the war in Iraq to the cultural war in the United States that had been aggravated by said event as well as everything that had led up to it.

8. Had a Role in Rocky

Just before Hamilton, Onaodowan had roles in Rocky, which was based on the first movie in the long-running sports movie franchise.

9. Played Two Roles in Hamilton

In Hamilton, Onaodowan played not one but two roles. First, he played Hercules Mulligan, an Irish-born tailor who had a huge influence on Alexander Hamilton’s political views while the latter was staying with his family, with the result that Hamilton later suggested Mulligan as a spy for the Revolutionary cause to George Washington. Second, Onaodowan played James Madison, who tends to be regarded as one of the most important Founding Fathers thanks to everything from his involvement in the Constitution of the United States and the United States Bill of Rights to his eventual position as the president who led the country into the War of 1812.

10. His Career Is Flourishing

Unsurprisingly, Onaodowan’s career is doing very well in the present time. He is still involved in theatre, as shown by his recent role in a play based on a segment of Leo Tolstoy’s colossal War and Peace. However, he has also shown up in a number of roles in projects that range from BoJack Horseman to Station 19. On top of this, Onaodowan is currently expected to show up in a number of upcoming projects as well. One excellent example would be the upcoming movie called Generation Wrecks centered on Gen-Xers, while another excellent example would be the upcoming movie A Quiet Place: Part II, which is a horror movie featuring monsters that hunt by sound.


About The Author

Allen Lee
More from this Author

Allen Lee is a Toronto-based freelance writer who studied business in school but has since turned to other pursuits. He spends more time than is perhaps wise with his eyes fixed on a screen either reading history books, keeping up with international news, or playing the latest releases on the Steam platform, which serve as the subject matter for much of his writing output. Currently, Lee is practicing the smidgen of Chinese that he picked up while visiting the Chinese mainland in hopes of someday being able to read certain historical texts in their original language.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Movie Icons Visit Walmart in Super Bowl Commercial
What We Learned from the Altered Carbon Season 2 Trailer
Kylo Ren
Adam Driver Returns as Kylo Ren in Undercover Boss
Arrow Season 8
How Arrow Completely Changed Comic Book TV Forever
Lonely Island’s “Palm Springs” Gives Groundhog Day a Rom-Com Twist
This Clone Trooper From Star Wars Needs His Own Movie
Why The 2005 Fantastic Four Movie Isn’t As Bad As You Think
Five Ways a Lord of the Rings TV Series Could Improve Upon The Films
Okieriete Onaodowan
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Okieriete Onaodowan
Leven Rambin
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leven Rambin
Lark
Whatever Happened to Lark Voorhies?
Joseph Sikora
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Joseph Sikora
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen
Five Things We Need to see in the Next Batman Arkham Game
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter