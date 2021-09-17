10 Things You Didn’t Know about Olly Sholotan

Olly Sholotan wasn’t even alive when “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” aired its final episode after six seasons and 148 episodes. He never knew what it was like to sit around waiting for the show to come back after hiatus for summer and the holidays. He never knew what it was like to watch one episode per week – in real-time because we didn’t have the modern technology in 1990 that we have today – with commercials and all. Because, if you missed the show, you missed the show. It was gone forever. He had no idea, and now he is one of the newest members of the cast for the Fresh Prince reboot, and fans want to know who is the young actor playing a role that he wasn’t even alive to see in action when it aired?
1. He’s Young
Olly is a young man. He was born on April 5, 1998. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, but he did not grow up there. This young actor was born two years after the final episode of his hit new show aired, and he likely didn’t see episodes of it until he was well into his childhood, which is just amazing to the rest of us.
2. He’s Nigerian
To be accurate, Olly Sholotan is Nigerian-American. We don’t know which of his parents or if both parents bring the Nigerian heritage to his family, though. We do know that he is Nigerian by way of at least one parent, but he was born and raised in the States. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and he was raised in Houston, Texas.
3. He is a Musician
In addition to being an actor, Sholotan is also a musician. He focuses on his music in terms of short films and other projects. He’s not releasing his music in the traditional sense of headlining concerts and dropping new songs online. He creates music for movies and films.
4. He Attended UCLA
He’s got a great educational background behind him. Sholotan attended the Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts when he was growing up in Houston, and he made the big move to California when he was done with that. He enrolled in the UCLA School of Theater where he learned to refine his immense skill and really bring his A game to every set.
5. He is the New Carlton
We cannot wait to see how he takes the Carlton Banks character and makes it his own. Carlton was a fan-favorite alongside Will Smith with his “the Carlton,” dance moves, his over-the-top academic style and flair, and his desire to be appropriate and a classic Type-A personality at all times. We cannot wait to see what Sholotan does with this.
6. He’s Thoughtful
If you are going to learn anything from his Instagram feed, it’s that Sholotan might be young, but he is beyond insightful. He uses his time in most captions to ask thoughtful questions that spark a bit of deep thinking in his followers. Go check it out, and perhaps you will find yourself pondering the answers to some questions.
7. He is Promoting his Music Hard
When he has the time to make music, he’s all over it. Sholotan uses his Instagram feed to share his new music, his videos, and his excitement over his new work. It is obvious to anyone following along on his journey that he is excited about his work, passionate about his music, and that he is looking to see where the music he makes will take him.
8. He’s Relatively Private
Sholotan might have a lot to share with the world professionally, but he’s not sharing anything personally. We cannot tell if he has someone special in his life, and he does not discuss his personal life in any capacity. That’s his prerogative, of course, but he is good about not giving anything away.
9. He’s Excited About His Future
This is one young man who knows that he’s doing what he wants to do, but that he has to continue to dream and stretch his goals to meet his new expectations for himself. He’s not achieving his goals and giving up. He is making new goals and he is continuing to move forward.
10. He is Grateful
Olly Sholotan is a young man who does not let life go by without appreciating the good things. Each birthday, his family, his friends, his career and successes, and everything good in life. He knows that the things you focus on the most are the things that grow in your life.