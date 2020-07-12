10 Things You Didn’t Knowa bout Ondreaz Lopez

At 23, Ondreaz Lopez is a little older than many other TikTok stars, but that just means he’s more seasoned. He has become a popular fixture on both Instagram and TikTok where he has 3.9 million and 16.1 million followers respectively. Ondreaz is best-known for his dance videos, and he definitely has some very impressive moves. He also enjoys making humorous and positive content. While some may look at a career in social media as a joke, success on the level that Ondreaz has achieved could certainly lead to some life changing opportunities and Ondreaz is determined to get them all. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ondreaz Lopez.
1. He Was Accused Of Sexual Assault
Sexual assault allegations are as serious as it gets. Recently, a Twitter user named Alessandra accused Ondreaz of sexually assaulting her two years ago. She claims to have attended a sleepover where Ondreaz was present. Although she was initially comfortable with cuddling, she claims that Ondreaz forced her to touch his private parts. He has since spoken out against the allegations and said he never forced the girl to do anything.
2. He Was On Showtime At The Apollo
Ondreaz has been dancing long before he started to get popular on TikTok. He has been working hard on his craft and has been involved in several competitions. In 2018, he appeared on Showtime at The Apollo which was hosted by Steve Harvey. Ondreaz and his brother performed for the audience with their dance team.
3. He’s From Colorado
Ondreaz was born in Colorado where he spent the beginning of his life. However, he and his family eventually relocated to Nevada and he now considers Las Vegas his home. However, like lots of other social media influencers, he has been spending a lot more time in Los Angeles.
4. He’s An Uncle
Ondreaz and his younger brother, Tony, have a very close relationship. Tony is also a dancer and the two often make videos together. However, they also have an older brother named Xavier who has made both Ondreaz and Tony uncles. The oldest Lopez brother has a child and a fiancé, so he doesn’t have as much time for social media videos.
5. He Used To Do Dance Performances At His High School
Ondreaz has loved dancing for as long as he can remember. Being able to perform his moves for others is one of the things he enjoys most. During high school, he and Tony got their start by performing dance routines for their school mates in their high school gym.
6. His Rise On TikTok Didn’t Happen Overnight
Some social media influencers have been able to build a very large following in a short amount of time. However, building a large platform isn’t something that happened overnight for Ondreaz. He says, “I did the most at first, and everybody was like, not f*cking with it. Nobody really cared. And it took me a while for me to realize that’s not what’s gonna get you to grow on the app. You have to utilize what you have—your skillset—but simplify it so, that way, a lot of people can, you know, f*ck with it pretty much.”
7. He Has A Joint YouTube Channel With His Brother
Instagram and TikTok seem to be Ondreaz’ platform of choice, but he and Tony also appear to be casting a wide net in terms of social media. The brothers have created a joint YouTube channel where they post story times and challenges. Although they’ve had the channel for less than a year, they’ve already gotten over 1.5 million subscribers.
8. He’s Had Intimate Photos Leaked On The Internet
There are lots of people who seem to obsessed with exposing and embarrassing celebrities and social media stars in any way possible. Unfortunately for Ondreaz, he became a victim of this in 2020 when someone decided to leak nude videos of him on the internet.
9. He’s Anti-Bullying
The internet has become a breeding ground for bullying. With social media more popular than ever, lots of people have used this platforms to make fun of and torment others. However, Ondreaz has used his platform to speak out against bullying and he encourages people to treat each other with kindness.
10. He Loves Fashion
Dancing may be Ondreaz’ thing, but he’s also really into fashion. He has an impressive sense of style and although he spends lots of time with his shirt off, he loves putting together outfits to express his personality. It wouldn’t be surprising if he started to get some clothing brand sponsorship deals.