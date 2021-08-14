Home
TV News
Parenting Lessons Learned From Grownish Season 4 Episode 4

Parenting Lessons Learned From Grownish Season 4 Episode 4

1 min ago

In this episode of Grownish, the parents are forced to come to terms with the fact that their children are adults and will make their own decisions. Whether they agree with these decisions or not, they are going to have to accept them. Here are a few lessons parents can take away from this emotion-filled episode:

Lesson #1 It’s important to give your adult children room to make mistakes without feeling judged. 

The episode starts with Dre popping up on campus, livid that Zoey has eloped. “You got married in Mexico, I don’t love you no more,” is the first few words out of Dre’s mouth. Dre is the type of father that always dreamed of walking his “little girl” down the aisle. So when he notices a credit card charge made at an over-the-border chapel, he feels cheated and robbed of this long-awaited opportunity. Dre throws all of Zoey’s past mistakes in her face, such as cheating on her midterm and dropping out of college. Dre’s anger makes him lash out at Zoey. While trying to defend herself, Zoey spills the beans about getting arrested in Mexico for supposedly stealing from a store. When he tells Zoey that she’s not just a disappointment but an embarrassment, the humiliation brings her to tears.

There’s nothing wrong with Dre feeling a bit disappointed; however, he went about things the wrong way. He humiliated his daughter by saying hurtful things that can be hard to come back from. Not every decision a young adult makes will be the right one, but it’s their life, and they have the right to make decisions that they believe are in their best interests.

Lesson #2 Kids do stupid things

Yes, I said it! Zoey and Aaron discover that the marriage isn’t legal because they failed to purchase the wedding license or take a blood test. They actually believe that they were married for a while, that is, until Dre bursts their bubble. This silly mistake actually worked out in their favor because they weren’t ready for such a major commitment.

Lesson #3 Apologize when you’re wrong

After sitting down and drinking a smoothie with Vivek, Dre can calm down. He realizes that he was wrong for how harshly he spoke to Zoey. Dre sees that he must let Zoey fly without his loving embrace and give her room to grow as an adult. So he apologized, which set a good example for all parents.

Lesson #4  Disowning your kid because of a mistake is cruel

Vivek has his own problems. After getting kicked out of school for selling drugs, he has to figure out what he will tell his parents. Initially, he toys with the idea of telling his parents a lie because he can’t bear to disappoint them. However, when they arrive, he ends up telling them the truth. Vivek’s parents commend him for telling the truth, but only his mom actually forgives him. Unfortunately, his father disowns him and isn’t even interested in allowing him to show that he’s changed. Although Vivek expected the worse, nothing prepared him for that moment. It’s clear that Vivek’s expulsion “scared him straight,” and he’s truly turned over a new leaf.

Lesson #5 It’s helpful to acknowledge the unique pressures kids are under

Being the son of Indian immigrants wasn’t easy for Vivek. In fact, he had to deal with unique pressures that his parents were most likely blind to. His parents sacrificed a lot for him so that he could have a good education. He wanted to help cover his college expenses, so he turned to sell drugs in the first place. Sometimes parents don’t take the time to really think about the pressures their children have to endure in the real world, especially when they get to college. Trying to understand these challenges can help keep the lines of communication open between parents and their young adult children.

The episode concluded with Zoey and her dad back on good terms. However, Vivek’s relationship with his father is unsure.

About The Author

Teresa McCraw
More from this Author

Teresa McCraw has been crafting engaging content for all types of readers for over 10 years. She is a firm believer in big dreams and making them come true.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Parenting Lessons Learned From Grownish Season 4 Episode 4
10 Interesting Facts About Netflix’s Dragon Prince
Several Theories On Why The Suicide Squad Was A Disappointment At The Box Office
The South Park Creators Are Buying A Beloved, Bizarre Colorado Institution
What We Know about Tom Hanks’ New Sci-Fi Movie “Finch” So Far
Five 80s Action Movies That Could Benefit from a Reboot
The Surprising Inspiration for Mrs. Doubtfire
Will We Ever See An Equalizer 3 Movie?
The South Park Creators Are Buying A Beloved, Bizarre Colorado Institution
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir
10 Actors Who Got into Problems for Breach of Contract
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tara Sutaria
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Top Five Villains from The Black Panther Comic Series
What We Know about The Devil is a Part Timer Season 2
Will There Be an In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2?
crunchyroll
What Sony’s Acquisition of Crunchyroll Means for Streaming
Anime You Should Be Watching: Summer Wars
All You Need To Know About The Lords Mobile and Saint Seiya Collab
‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Helped Me Turn Off Auto-Pilot
Video Games You Should Play: The Blackout Club
Projekt Z Is a New Free-To-Play IP To Keep An Eye On