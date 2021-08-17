Powerpuff Girls: What Chloe Bennet’s Departure Means for the Upcoming Series

Do you still remember your favorite childhood cartoons? There are the ones you rush home to after a long day at school, and also those that you excitedly wake up early for on weekends. The shows may all be a distant memory now, but they are a reminder of simpler times. The good old days of carefree youth. Viewers are given another opportunity to walk down memory lane, as another classic show is about to make a modern-day comeback. The throwback we never knew the small screen needed comes in the form of The CW’s upcoming live action series, Powerpuff Girls.
What Is The Series About?
The much-anticipated series, spearheaded by Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) and Diablo Cody (Juno), will be a reboot of the famed Cartoon Network animated series, The Powerpuff Girls. The cartoon franchise is about how Professor Utonium’s accidental experiment that combined sugar, spice, and everything nice with a mysterious Chemical X brought forth a new breed of superheroes. It created a trio of elementary school-aged girls named Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, who were essentially crime-fighters trying to lead normal childhood lives at the same time. The series became a massive success in the 90’s. One reason it resonated so well with the public might be because the show promoted girl power in a landscape that was very much dominated by male characters. Years passed and the cartoon series released its final episode in March 2005.
The show’s avid viewers grew up and moved on with their lives, as well. Fast forward to 2021, and the kids who grew up idolizing the unbeatable trio are now millennials dominating the workforce. The characters in the upcoming series are no different. The storyline features The Powerpuff Girls who are now in their 20s, but who seem to be facing some kind of quarter-life crisis. The years they dedicated to crime-fighting have taken a toll on their mental well-being, and they are feeling discouraged and resentful of the childhood they have forgone because of the time they dedicated to saving the world. The three have reached a point in their lives where they have to decide on their futures. The world they live in is still far from ideal. Will they put old wounds aside, reunite, and continue their mission of saving the world? Or will they let go of that kind of life, and pursue separate paths?
The Road Ahead Hasn’t Been That Smooth
The journey of bringing the upcoming reboot into life has turned out be one heck of a bumpy ride. This was not the case in April 2021 though. Things were off to a good start back then, as the pilot episode was well underway in Atlanta, and official photos of the three main cast members, donning their signature superhero colors, were already released by The CW. The superhero trio are led by actresses, Dove Cameron (Schmigadoon!) who plays sweet-girl Bubbles, Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) who plays spunky Blossom, and Yana Perrault (Good Morning America) who plays rebellious Buttercup. Things have taken on a major turn since then. A month after shooting began, the production team encountered some difficulties in adapting the live action series from its animated origin. This resulted to the pilot episode being reshot, and the show redeveloped. Another hurdle came in the form of the show’s main cast. It was announced a few weeks ago that Chloe Bennet has apparently stepped down as one of the three leads due to scheduling conflicts. This major change will most likely cause some more delays, although casting for a new Blossom will already begin this fall.
What’s Next for the Series
The exit of Bennet may be unexpected, but this in no way determines that the upcoming series is doomed. Even though Bennet already has a solid following, as well as a fair share of television, theater, and big screen successes, it does not necessarily mean that only she can portray the role of Blossom effectively. Her departure also came at the right time, as leaving a production midway is definitely more troublesome for everyone involved in the show. The minor setback that might come from all this though is the new chemistry the other leads must establish with the new cast member. At the end of the day, superhero franchises can always get viewers excited. The hype coming from the original animated series already gives the upcoming series an edge. The future is still promising. Let’s just hope that this reset is just what the production team needs in order to create a show that is entertaining, relevant, and nostalgic for its viewers.
The other cast members who were part of the original pilot include Donald Faison (Scrubs) as Professor Utonium, Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie) as the show’s villain named Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr aka “Mojo Jojo”, and Robyn Lively (Savannah) as the town mayor’s secretary named Sara Bellum. As of the moment, there are also ongoing talks with them to return for the reshoot. Hopefully, the production of Powerpuff goes on smoothly from here on out. Who wouldn’t want their favorite childhood superhero trio to finally take flight once again? We’ve got our fingers (and toes) crossed.