10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rachel Bradshaw

Rachel Bradshaw is best known as a country music singer. She became famous in 2019 when she sang the National Anthem at the opening of the Seattle Seahawks-Dallas Cowboys’ game. Rachel gave the National Anthem a unique rendition that proved that she has talent. Before 2019, her connection to the sports world may have exposed her to NFL fans. She was on an episode of ‘The Best Damn Sports Show Period’ in 2007 and on a reality show, ‘Nashville’, both in 2007. ‘Nashville’ was a great show, but it unfortunately only lasted for two episodes. The script features Young country music singers who go about their lives as they work towards fame in Nashville – the home of country music. There could be family connections that got her on to these platforms, but there is no denying that she has talent as a country singer. In this article, we highlight 10 things you probably didn’t know about Rachel Bradshaw.
1. Rachel was born in 1987
She was born in 1987 and will turn 33 in 2020. She grew up in Dallas and after high school moved to Nashville to pursue a career in country music. She studied at Belmont University where after graduation, she got to sign up for her first reality television show. Soon after she signed to the music group, Ten Ten. At Ten Ten she worked side by side with country music icons and also started working on her debut album. Rachel worked with industry icons including Bobby Huff, Shane Minor, Angelo, Kyle Jacobs, and Vicky McGehee.
2. Was married for three short months
Rachel married James Robert Douglas ‘Rob’ Bironas in June 2014. Bironas was an American footballer and a holder of the NFL record for the most field goals in one game. He initially played college football at Auburn University and Georgia Southern University. Bironas found success in his football career with the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, he was involved in a tragic car crash in September 2014, only three months after his marriage to Rachel. For a long while, the details of the events of that night remained scanty. (https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/rachel-bradshaw-911-call-reveals-altered-timeline-in-rob-bironas-crash) Rachel and Bironas did not have children together. No record of Rachel being in another relationship since then exists.
3. Is the daughter of Terry Paxton Bradshaw
Terry Paxton Bradshaw is a former professional football player and an actor. Bradshaw was a quarterback in the NFL. He has won four Super Bowl titles in six years and led the Steelers to eight AFC Central championships. He has no fame in the music industry.
4. Has inherited looks and poise from her mother
Rachel is both graceful, poised and has an engaging persona that resonates with her audience and exhibits composure in front of the microphone. Her looks take a lot from her mother’s side. She is easy on the eyes and attractive on the screen.
5. Inherited her love for music from her father
Rachel and her father practiced guitar early in her life. Terry and young Rachel played guitar and sang Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy.’ He was a great guitar player. In the mid-1970s, Terry had a short stint in the music industry. Years later, and while with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he signed a record deal with Mercury Records. He introduced her to music and continues to be an ardent supporter.
6. Studied music at Belmont University
Bradshaw chose to go to Nashville with the sole intention of learning all she could about country music industry and songwriting. She chose a college with a motive. Once in Nashville, Rachel made it her agenda to meet friends and forge relationships that would help her build a career in country music. One of those friends was Jerrod Niemann, whom she met in 2012. She penned his hit song ‘What Do You Want’ and played the role of Niemann’s former lover in the music video. Hers was a series of carefully planned steps and entry into a career in music. In an interview with the Associated Press in 2012, Rachel admitted that signing a record deal was her primary goal when she arrived in Belmont as a college freshman. She said this in the wake of signing a record deal with Bigger Picture Group.
7. Has a huge social media following
Bradshaw is a social media sensation. She has a huge following on Instagram with more than 30,000 fans. She also has social media profiles on Facebook and Twitter.
8. Is one-third of the Stella//James country music band
Rachel is best known as one of the three singers in the country music band Stella//James. The three have released many of their original songs on their SoundCloud account by the same name, Stella//James. The band also has a YouTube Channel through which they regularly release videos. Rachel’s wealth is from her music. She is on the list of the Richest Country Singers.
9. Has an estimated net worth of $1 to $5 million
Calculation of net worth takes into account the individual’s lifestyle and weighs their assets against their liabilities. By 2019 calculations, estimates say Rachel Bradshaw has a net worth of approximately $1 Million to $5 Million. She will be 33 in 2020, meaning her net worth has grown significantly. She has done very well in her career.
10. Considers music her calling
Unlike many music legends who stumble into the industry for Rachel, it was a calling. After the signing of her record deal with the Bigger Picture Group in 2012, Rachel spoke to a Taste of Country, and said, “Ever since I was young, I knew that music was different for me – I felt like it was my calling. I didn’t just like listening to the radio – it was all I wanted to do.”
Conclusion
Rachel Bradshaw has been consistent in developing her career of choice. The decisions she made and the friends she chose have all worked together to bring her to the hall of fame in country music. Rachel Bradshaw is a great example of the value of making conscious career choices.