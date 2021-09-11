10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rachel Taylor

Rachel Taylor’s name is a popular one, and it’s not just because the HGTV star is on television. The name Rachel is one of the most common in the country, and the surname Taylor is the equivalent of Smith. It’s a popular name – and we are left wondering if the HGTV star is often mistaken for Australian actress and model Rachael Taylor when she says her name versus spelling it? Either way, her name is the only average thing about this Rachel Taylor. She’s wildly talented, extremely likable, and she’s someone worth getting to know better.
1. She is Hosting a New Show
HGTV’s “Curb Appeal,” has been a hit for many years, but the show decided to kick it up a notch. They’ve introduced us to both Rachel Taylor and “Curb Appeal Xtreme,” and now we get to see the designer take people’s homes and make them beautiful in the front, the back, and every other exterior portion of the home imaginable.
2. She is a Carpenter
Rachel Taylor is a carpenter with a lot of years of experience under her belt. She’s not only good at what she does; she’s great at it. She has managed to find her niche in a world that is often over-saturated with those who just want to do the work and go home – and she pours her heart and soul into each project she handles.
3. She Lost Her Mother
She lost her mother in the fall of 2020, and it was a tragic time for her. She’d not spoken to or had any contact with her mother for five years prior to her death. The two spent the week before her mother’s death together, and Taylor feels she did a good job making peace before it was too late.
4. She Lost Her Father A Month After Losing her Mother
One month after losing her mother, she lost her father. She did not say how her father died, but she did say that this was a moment in her life that brought her so much appreciation to wake up each day, to still have loved ones in her life, and to have the ability to spend more time with her family.
5. She is a Mom
Taylor doesn’t discuss much of her private life, and that is her prerogative. She is not required to speak of it, and it’s probably better she does not. Her life at home is her life at home, but we do know that she is the proud mother of four grown children. While we don’t know their ages – or even her age – we do know that her youngest was a sophomore in college as of September 2020. Can we just talk about how amazing she looks with four grown kids, the youngest of which is almost done with college?!
6. She is from a Large Family
Again, she’s not one to speak much about her family. However, she did mention once that she comes from a large family. By large, we do mean large. We aren’t talking about being one of three or four or even five kids growing up. She’s one of 11 kids. One of ELEVEN kids. That’s a large family.
7. She’s Inherently Private
Rachel Taylor does not discuss her personal life. The world has no idea if she is single or seeing someone, but it does appear she is not married. She doesn’t address the father of her children, and she doesn’t discuss her personal life other than the occasional mention of her four children.
8. She Was a Helicopter Mom
At some point, we were all helicopter moms. As a fellow parent of four, there is something uniquely special about that fourth baby (third and fourth for me since they are twins) that brings you a sense of calm and enjoyment. You’ve already helicoptered a couple of kids, you’ve learned to calm down, and you finally get to enjoy yourself as a parent. It’s a good place to be, and Taylor recognizes that place.
9. She is Living Her Dream
The best thing in life is to live the life you’ve dreamed of living, and it’s an unfortunate shame that so many people do not realize they are doing just that. There’s an old saying that’s something reminiscent of you are currently living with the things you once only prayed for, and it’s designed to remind us all to appreciate the dream. Rachel Taylor only dreamed of working with HGTV and bringing her design skills into a national spotlight, and here she is living her dream and loving every moment of it.
10. She Didn’t Have Any Television Experience
Prior to auditioning for this show with HGTV, she had no television experience in her life. In fact, she was the only person who showed up to audition who did not have prior experience in television, and that might seem like something that would detract from her likelihood of landing the job. It did not. She got the job. She did the thing. She’s living the dream. She’s proud of herself, and the rest of the world can’t help but be proud alongside of her.