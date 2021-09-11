Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rachel Taylor

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rachel Taylor

5 mins ago

Rachel Taylor’s name is a popular one, and it’s not just because the HGTV star is on television. The name Rachel is one of the most common in the country, and the surname Taylor is the equivalent of Smith. It’s a popular name – and we are left wondering if the HGTV star is often mistaken for Australian actress and model Rachael Taylor when she says her name versus spelling it? Either way, her name is the only average thing about this Rachel Taylor. She’s wildly talented, extremely likable, and she’s someone worth getting to know better.

1. She is Hosting a New Show

HGTV’s “Curb Appeal,” has been a hit for many years, but the show decided to kick it up a notch. They’ve introduced us to both Rachel Taylor and “Curb Appeal Xtreme,” and now we get to see the designer take people’s homes and make them beautiful in the front, the back, and every other exterior portion of the home imaginable.

2. She is a Carpenter

Rachel Taylor is a carpenter with a lot of years of experience under her belt. She’s not only good at what she does; she’s great at it. She has managed to find her niche in a world that is often over-saturated with those who just want to do the work and go home – and she pours her heart and soul into each project she handles.

3. She Lost Her Mother

She lost her mother in the fall of 2020, and it was a tragic time for her. She’d not spoken to or had any contact with her mother for five years prior to her death. The two spent the week before her mother’s death together, and Taylor feels she did a good job making peace before it was too late.

4. She Lost Her Father A Month After Losing her Mother

One month after losing her mother, she lost her father. She did not say how her father died, but she did say that this was a moment in her life that brought her so much appreciation to wake up each day, to still have loved ones in her life, and to have the ability to spend more time with her family.

5. She is a Mom

Taylor doesn’t discuss much of her private life, and that is her prerogative. She is not required to speak of it, and it’s probably better she does not. Her life at home is her life at home, but we do know that she is the proud mother of four grown children. While we don’t know their ages – or even her age – we do know that her youngest was a sophomore in college as of September 2020. Can we just talk about how amazing she looks with four grown kids, the youngest of which is almost done with college?!

6. She is from a Large Family

Again, she’s not one to speak much about her family. However, she did mention once that she comes from a large family. By large, we do mean large. We aren’t talking about being one of three or four or even five kids growing up. She’s one of 11 kids. One of ELEVEN kids. That’s a large family.

7. She’s Inherently Private

Rachel Taylor does not discuss her personal life. The world has no idea if she is single or seeing someone, but it does appear she is not married. She doesn’t address the father of her children, and she doesn’t discuss her personal life other than the occasional mention of her four children.

8. She Was a Helicopter Mom

At some point, we were all helicopter moms. As a fellow parent of four, there is something uniquely special about that fourth baby (third and fourth for me since they are twins) that brings you a sense of calm and enjoyment. You’ve already helicoptered a couple of kids, you’ve learned to calm down, and you finally get to enjoy yourself as a parent. It’s a good place to be, and Taylor recognizes that place.

9. She is Living Her Dream

The best thing in life is to live the life you’ve dreamed of living, and it’s an unfortunate shame that so many people do not realize they are doing just that. There’s an old saying that’s something reminiscent of you are currently living with the things you once only prayed for, and it’s designed to remind us all to appreciate the dream. Rachel Taylor only dreamed of working with HGTV and bringing her design skills into a national spotlight, and here she is living her dream and loving every moment of it.

10. She Didn’t Have Any Television Experience

Prior to auditioning for this show with HGTV, she had no television experience in her life. In fact, she was the only person who showed up to audition who did not have prior experience in television, and that might seem like something that would detract from her likelihood of landing the job. It did not. She got the job. She did the thing. She’s living the dream. She’s proud of herself, and the rest of the world can’t help but be proud alongside of her.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Whatever Happened to Sean Milliken After My 600-Lb Life?
Has Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Been Fired from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?
Why Dan Humphrey Was the Worst Character on Gossip Girl
American Horror Story: Red Tide “Blood Buffet” Recap
Reasons Behind Kylo Ren’s Mask in Star Wars
Florian Munteanu Has a Cool Story Behind His Sword Arm
10 Amazing Movies with a Mostly Female Cast
Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies We’re Pumped to See
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rachel Taylor
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zolee Griggs
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Celia Rose Gooding
Remembering Jean-Paul Belmondo: Breathless Actor was 88
Five Lesser Known Comic Villains You Should Know About
All MCU Phase 4 Villains Created by MCU’s Heroes
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Anime You Should Watch: Redline
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
Three Survival Video Games You Should Play If You Haven’t Already
Project Magnum Is a New Looter-Shooter Coming Your Way
The 10 Best Fighting Game Cameos of All-Time
The Top Five Crossovers We Want To See In Rocket League