If you’re a 90 Day Fiance fan, you know that many of the couples featured on the show seem to be doomed from the start. Every once in a while, however, there’s a couple that shows real promise. Rachel Walters and her now husband, Jon, were that couple when they appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days back in 2018. Despite the distance, it was clear that they had genuine feelings for each other and they were willing to do whatever it took to make their relationship work. Now the couple is still going strong and their journey continues to be documented by TLC. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Rachel Walters.
1. 90 Day Fiance Is Her Only TV Experience
Rachel probably never planned on becoming a reality TV star, but being on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has opened up a world full of possibilities for her. She has now appeared on three other shows within the 90 Day franchise. With that said, however, being on 90 Day Fiance is the extent of her TV experience – reality or otherwise.
2. She Has An Account On Cameo
Rachel has built a large fan base since being on the show and she loves getting the chance to connect with her supporters. She has started an account on Cameo where she records and sells personalized video shoutouts for $65 dollars a piece. At the moment her videos have a 5 star rating.
3. She Likes To Cook
Even though Rachel is married, she is essentially a single parent due to the distance between her and Jon. Still she manages to take care of everything around the house and though her schedule is busy she still finds time to cook. She especially enjoys baking.
4. She Is A Brand Ambassador
On top of being a reality star, Rachel has also become a social media influencer. On Instagram, she has more than 305,000 followers and that number is likely going to grow the longer she stays on TV. She is currently an ambassador for a skincare company called Muddy Body.
5. She Has A Couple’s YouTube Channel
Those of you who enjoy following Rachel and Jon’s story will be excited to know that TLC isn’t the only place you can keep up with them. They’ve also started a couple’s YouTube channel where they post vlogs and discussion videos. The channel allows viewers to learn more about them outside of just their relationship and its challenges. They’ve gotten more than 345,000 views since 2018.
6. She Loves Animals
Anyone who has ever had a pet knows that there’s something simply indescribable about the bond between humans and their animal children. This is something Rachel understands as a devoted animal lover. While she refers to herself as a “crazy cat lady” in her Instagram bio, she recently got a dog as well.
7. She Met Jon On A Singing App
Many of the couples on 90 Day Fiance have very interesting stories about how they met, and Rachel and Jon are no exception. Instead of meeting on a dating app or on a vacation like several other cast members, they actually met on a singing/karaoke app called Smule. Rachel is still active on the app.
8. She Is Still Working On Getting Jon To The United States
If there’s one thing 90 Day Fiance has taught us all, it’s that getting approved for a Visa to come to the United States can be a very grueling process in terms of time and money. Even though Rachel and Jon are legally married, getting him to the states has been a battle. The couple is still working hard to save money for his Visa and apparently Rachel is using the proceeds from her Cameo account to help fund this.
9. She Loves To Paint
Rachel is a very creative person and she’s always enjoyed expressing herself through the arts. She enjoys painting and she loves using bold and bright colors and she often shares images of her paintings on social media. She is also an ambassador for Paint by Numbers and it’s become the perfect way for her to make use of some of her free time.
10. She Sells Merch
Raising money for a Visa isn’t an easy thing to do and Rachel is willing to do whatever it takes. On top of making money from Cameo, Rachel and Jon have also set up an online store where they sell shirts, hoodies, mugs, and other accessories. All of the products feature an image of one of their faces so these items are definitely only for fans who are very dedicated.