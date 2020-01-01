Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rani Mukerji

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rani Mukerji

3 mins ago

Rani Mukerji is an Indian actress who is well-known to fans and viewers as one of the most popular in Bollywood currently, appearing in hit films. She gained a reputation for becoming the highest-paid film actress in Bollywood during the early 2000s. We wanted to learn more about her including how she became so successful and what she’s up to now. We learned some interesting things about her that are well-worth knowing, so here are 10 things about Rani Mukerji that you probably didn’t know.

1. Her Birthday

Rani was born in Mumbai on March 21, 1978. She turned 41 in 2019 and maintains a youthful and beautiful appearance. She was born to Ram Mukherjee and Krishna Mukherjee. She attended Maneckji Cooper High School in Juhu and lived a fairly normal life as a child and teenager. She is a practicing Hindu and remains loyal to her beliefs.

2. She comes from a prominent family of entertainers

Rani’s father was previously a film director. He also co-founded the Filmalaya Studios. Her mom, prior to retirement was a playback singer. Rani’s older brother Raja is a director and a film producer so it appears that most of her immediate family either is or was involved in the Bollywood film industry. Her mother’s sister is Debashree Roy who is a Bengali film actress and her cousin Kajor is a film actress. Rani’s cousin Ayan Mukerji is a film director and scriptwriter. We can see that even her extended family members are a part of the film industry in India.

3. She has a unique acting style and reputation

Rani achieved a great deal of success as an Indian film actress because she set out to do something different. With so many family members involved in the business, she knew that she had to do something that would set her apart from the rest. This is why she chose to make a departure from the traditional portrayal of Indian women in the media. This had been a topic of interest in Bollywood news during her heyday. Although she is still highly relevant, some of her peak performances were in the early 2000s. She is an award-winning actress who has received seven Filmfare Awards and multiple others.

4. She is a humanitarian

Rani was kept busy because of the high demand for her acting skills in Bollywood, but she made the time to pursue other passions as well. She is a humanitarian who remains concerned about a variety of good causes. She speaks up about the issues that impact children and women in India and she is not afraid to be vocal about injustices and current social issues that need attention.

5. She is married with kids

Rani also made time in her life for romance and a family. Her husband is Aditya Chopra, who is a filmmaker in Bollywood. She has only been married once and they are still together. Mukerji and Chopra have one daughter together which has completed their family.

6. Rani’s career is still going strong

Rani Mukerji hasn’t slowed down in her acting career one bit. She is still in her prime as an actress and she is as in demand with her fans and audiences as ever. Most recently, she appeared as Naina Mathur in the 2018 film “Hichki,” and in 2019, as Shivani Shivaji Roy in “Mardaani 2.” She recently provided the voice work for the character Tina in a recently completed film titled “Koochie Koochie Hota Hai” which is scheduled for release in 2021. As of right now, she is involved in the filming of a new film titled “Bunty Aur Babli 2,” but it’s so early in development that there hasn’t been much information released about it yet.

7. She is also a dancer

Rani Mukerji began dance lessons when she was in the tenth grade in high school. She was trained in Odissi dance. This was one more dimension of the popular actress that many of her fans are not aware of. This has come in handy to make her a more versatile actress for roles that require a bit of dancing and choreography.

8. Her education

Rani’s parents insisted that she take it slowly in her acting career. She appeared in one of her father’s Bengali films when she was just 14 years old, but she completed her high school studies and then attended Mumbai’s Mithibai College. Her father urged her to reject some other acting opportunities that came her way when she was still in school. She completed her education at college so she would have something to fall back on if her acting career didn’t work out.

9. Mukerji changed the spelling of her name

Rani Mukerji changed the way that her last name is spelled a long time ago. There were several reasons for her to do this, but the main reason was that this is how her name was spelled on a passport that she was issued. It was fairly important for her legal name to jibe with what had been printed on the document that allowed her to travel internationally. The family surname is Mukherjee, so phonetically, it remains the same.

10. She is already a film legend

Rani Mukerji seemed destined for greatness in the film industry in India. She was born to a family where this was a way of life and it was the most obvious career choice for her. Even though her parents encouraged her to get an education and have other options roles kept falling into her lap. She turned some down, but this didn’t stop more from coming her way. She is an extremely talented and beloved Bollywood actress who could have chosen another profession but she had a public and fan base who demanded to see her. Producers and casting directors knew that she was a hot commodity and they made it hard for her to resist the offers. She is still active in filmmaking and it looks like she has a long career ahead of her as she is considered to be the “Queen of Bollywood.”


About The Author

Dana Hanson-Firestone
More from this Author

Dana Hanson-Firestone has extensive professional writing experience including technical and report writing, informational articles, persuasive articles, contrast and comparison, grant applications, and advertisement. She also enjoys creative writing, content writing on nearly any topic, because as a lifelong learner, she loves research. She holds academic degrees which are: AA social Science BA English MEd Adult Ed & Community & Human Resource Development and ABD in PhD studies in Indust & Org Psychology. Her favorite topics are psychology, sociology, anthropology, history and religion.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Five Things We’d Like to See in The Witcher Season 2
Laura Whitmore
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Laura Whitmore
Jeniffer Tarazona
10 Things You did not Know about Jeniffer Tarazona
Hayden Christensen May Make Anakin Return in Obi-Wan Show
Friday
Friday 4 Might Still Happen But Ice Cube Won’t Bring Back Pops
Scarlet Witch
Kevin Feige Says Scarlet Witch is Strongest MCU Hero: Here’s Why
The Entire Emperor Palpatine Story Explained in This Video
Kenobi: A Star Wars Fan Film is Worth Checking Out
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rani Mukerji
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Peter Scanavino
Loren Gray
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Loren Gray
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Yandy Smith
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure