For nearly 30 years, Reena Roy’s face was a fixture in the Indian entertainment industry. Over the course of her career, she became one of the country’s most well-known actresses. To put it simply, Reena has the type of talent that doesn’t come around very often. The amount of success she’s had is something that many actors can only dream of. Over the years, she played a variety of roles and dominated on the big screen (she also had a few TV roles). Although she hasn’t made an on-screen appearance in more than 20 years, she continues to be hailed as one of the greatest of her generation. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Reena Roy.
1. She Comes From An Acting Family
Reena may not come from a family that had a big name in the entertainment industry, but both of her parents had been actors at some point in their lives. Whether she knew it or not, their backgrounds would go on to influence her decision to become an actress.
2. She Is A Very Private Person
When you’ve reached the level of success that Reena has, it can be difficult to keep your personal life out of the public eye. Outside of a few details when it comes to her relationships, Reena has always been serious about keeping her private life away from the world. As far as we know, she doesn’t have any plans to change that.
3. She Has Had Some Ups And Downs In Her Love Life
No matter how hard a celebrity tries to keep their personal life a secret, relationships are always one area that tends to become fodder for public consumption. In the early 1980s, Reena had an affair with actor/politician, Shatrughan Sinha. In 1983, she married former cricket player, Mohsin Khan. The couple eventually divorced.
4. She Has More Than 100 Acting Credits
Working as a professional actor can be a very unpredictable career path. No matter how talented a person is, roles are never guaranteed. As a result, it’s always impressive when people manage to find consistency and/or longevity. Reena has been fortunate to find both. Over the course of her career, she made 108 on-screen appearances.
5. She Was Once One Of The Highest Paid Hindi Actresses
There is no better feeling than being fairly compensated for your hard work, and Reena Roy was able to command the big bucks during her acting career. During the 1980s, she was one of the highest-paid Hindi actresses, and at some points in time, she was the highest.
6. She’s Done A Little Producing
Reena spent the majority of her acting career in front of the camera, but during the early 1990s, she decided to see what things were like on the other side. She made her debut as a producer in 1991 with the movie Gunehgar Kaun. To date, that is her only behind-the-scenes credit.
7. You Won’t Find Her On Social Media
Over the last decade, social media has become the best way for fans to stay up to date with what’s going on with their favorite celebrities. Unfortunately for Reena Roy’s fans, they won’t be able to do that. From what we can tell, Reena does not have any verified social media accounts and she never has. This goes hand in hand with the fact that she is very private.
8. It’s Unclear If She Has Plans To Return To Acting
Reena Roy’s last on-screen appearance was in a 2000 film called Refugee. Since then, she has been largely absent from the spotlight. Although she made an appearance on Indian Idol in July 2021, we weren’t able to find any information on whether she has plans to start acting again.
9. She Likes To Sing
There are lots of people in the entertainment industry who like to try their hand at multiple things, but acting has always been Reena’s primary focus. However, that doesn’t mean that is the only artistic thing she likes to do. According to Cineplot, Reena enjoys singing – but only in the bathroom.
10. She Doesn’t Like Wearing Makeup
When you spend a lot of time in front of a camera, wearing lots of makeup is just par for the course. Needless to say, Reena Roy has spent countless hours sitting in a makeup chair. But while it may have been necessary for her line of work, she doesn’t like to wear a lot of makeup in her free time. Cineplot reported that Reena ‘detests’ wearing makeup off-screen and prefers to keep it simple with just a little bit of lipstick.