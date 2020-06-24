Remembering Pat Brymer: Caddyshack Puppeteer Died at 70

It’s been a little while since Pat Brymer passed on, but it’s still worth a mention to give him another shout out considering that in his field he was one of the best that could be found, as his skills with puppets was grossly understated all too often. Much like any contributor to a movie or TV show that comes along and becomes one of the best, Pat was one of those that brought a great deal of joy to many people but likely found that his contributions didn’t often get him noticed that often. If you’re still trying to place the name then think of the gopher from Caddyshack and you’ll have a good idea of what he was a part of considering that he was operating the animatronic little rodent and was responsible for a great deal of the hilarity that came with him. He was also responsible for several other projects throughout the course of his career that a lot of people might look back at and realize that they fully enjoyed in their day. Just because we didn’t see him doesn’t mean he wasn’t one of the absolute best at what he did, and the recognition that he’s due as a professional is something that can’t really be measured. Simply keeping his name in circulation though might help since it goes to show that he did make an impact and that he was valued to many.
Looking at the industry it’s very easy to see how a person might go without being noticed for quite some time if their face is never on screen or if they’re not given much more than a credit in a movie or TV show, but one hopes that the pay is worth the effort, even if the passion for doing what a person loves is a great reward in itself. Some might scoff at that idea and state that passion doesn’t get a person paid, but the reality of the matter is that if you love your job and are passionate towards it then you’ll try to be the best at whatever you do not to outdo another person, but to simply gain as much enjoyment out of that activity as possible. Pat was obviously a man that had a great deal of passion for his work and for life in general, and he spent a good part of his life doing what pleased him most and finding ways to improve upon his craft as well. How much better can life get than this? Obviously the pay is a big plus as it helps to continue the enjoyment of a passion, but being able to make a living doing what you love and to keep loving what you do? That’s a dream come true to be certain.
Folks such as Pat are a little more inspiring than those that hold out for massive paychecks and have little if any real love for what they do, and there’s a reason why. They’re happy with what they have, the skill, the passion, and the ability to love what took them to the heights that they experienced. Likely as not Pat was well-respected in the circles that he ran in, as puppeteers have had a certain notoriety in show business for some time. It’s not the easiest job at all times to be certain, as it requires at least a bit of skill to quite a bit depending on the puppets being used, and it does require a lot of love for the job. If there’s anything I can respect about Pat after reading up on the man, it’s that he stuck with what he cared about for so long and continued to improve and grow as a puppeteer and a person throughout his many years. By the age of 70, when he passed away, Pat was well-regarded by peers and those that knew him, as the kind of skill and experience that he had to offer to those making their way up through the ranks was likely invaluable and something that many wouldn’t discount. Keep in mind that he was around and doing his thing when puppets were still a bit more difficult to operate, and when CGI wasn’t the go-to for many directors. For that reason alone it’s worth taking a look at his life in order to find out just what he was all about and how things were done in his time.
Every time another member of show business is lost the community feels it, no matter if they were a major star or someone behind the scenes. There are many that don’t get enough notice for their contributions, but so long as a person is remembered in some way and their work is appreciated, it’s a step in the right direction. Rest in peace sir.