Remembering Paul Ritter: Actor Died at 54

It’s never easy losing someone that has meant a lot to many people, and Paul Ritter, born as Simon Paul Adams, is no less of a loss to quite a few fans and costars that enjoyed his career over the course of the last couple of decades. While some folks might not know that much about him, the man’s career is easy enough to look up and be impressed by since he managed to become a common face among many different movies and TV shows. One thing that any actor might want to happen when it comes to their career is to be remembered, as being forgotten is often worse than passing away since it becomes not unlike a person who never existed if there’s no mark to show that they were ever here. Ritter won’t suffer that fate thankfully since he has plenty of credits to show that he was in fact someone of importance and will be remembered by many years from now. His passing was a tragic loss for many of those that knew him, and there’s no doubt that these last several days have been rough for those left behind. But as it happens with everyone else when the moment comes, the world keeps spinning, and another celebrity is counted among those that have been lost since the beginning of the year.
It might sound a bit crass, but this happens, and there’s no getting away from it. Ritter wasn’t an old man by many standards, but neither was he too young to have suffered this fate. It still feels as though fate is rather brutal when it comes to who’s taken, when, and how. Some folks are far too young to be taken when they are, while others are old enough to wonder how they lasted so long, no matter how grateful many people are. But those between the too young and extremely old cases often feel as though they have plenty of life left to them, but are taken in one way or another that was not foreseen, or was fought against for a good length of time, at which point their passing comes as a relief that divides people when it comes to thinking that their release was needed versus the idea that they could have fought a little harder. Given the fact that Ritter passed from a brain tumor, it’s fair to state that he passed away in as peaceful a fashion as he could, surrounded by his family and in his own home. If there’s anything to be asked for when it comes to the hour of passing, that would be a worthy request and is one that many people have thankfully been given.
His career is something that many people have followed and that was definitely a success, but might not be known to everyone since let’s face facts, keeping up with every actor is kind of a laborious process and isn’t bound to be possible for everyone at all times. But Ritter starred in several projects that were either great or kind of flopped for various reasons and was usually someone that had a decent role or was someone that was more or less just there to speak a couple of lines that may or may not have been important to the overall story. Many people might state that they’ve seen just about everything he’s ever done, but there are many others that might have to be reminded of who he was and what he did. Such inquiries might make it sound as though people didn’t know that much about him, and this could be true, but at the same time, it’s important to figure that if people are asking it means they want to know, and once they know that’s a bit of memory that’s been created, even if it’s not bound to be used that often. But the point is that he’ll be remembered, and he’ll be another name that will be added to the long list of people that have come and gone in the business and are considered a part of it, even if they weren’t among the biggest stars. Some might want to argue, but the truth is that while he was successful and did manage to stick with his career for years, his name is still one of those that might not be remembered as clearly.
That’s why building his memory and preserving it along with so many others is important and why talking about him is vital to keep his part in show business alive, as anything else is less than respectful to Ritter and to the business considering that the least among the industry needs to be remembered if the greatest expect to be. Their names might not shine and glitter as brightly as others, but those like Paul Ritter are still important for what they brought to the screen. Rest in peace sir, you’ll be missed.