Resa Saffa Park may not be a worldwide celebrity just yet, but through her creativity, she’s slowly making her way there. The talented singer has been working hard to build a strong foundation for a long-lasting career in the industry. Her hard work and passion for the arts have not gone unnoticed, and her fan base has grown significantly over the last several years. In 2020, she released her debut EP, Dumb and Numb. 2021 has also been a great year for her and she’s determined to keep the momentum going. Although she’s yet to release a full-length album, it appears that she may have one in the works. On top of that, Resa is also an actress who is credited under her real name Theresa Frostad Eggesbø. She is best known for playing Saxa in the TV series Ragnarok. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Resa Saffa Park.
1. She’s A Formally Trained Actress
At this point in her career, it appears that Resa is focusing a lot of her attention on music. However, she has also put a lot of work into sharpening her acting skills. She studied acting at The Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2019.
2. She Has A YouTube Channel
These days, building a strong social media presence is a very important part of finding success in the entertainment industry. In addition to being on platforms like Instagram and Twitter, Resa also started a YouTube channel where she shares music videos and other performances.
3. She’s a Very Private Person
Resa has a lot of fans who would love to know more about her, but unfortunately, it isn’t as simple as looking her up online. There simply isn’t a lot of information floating around about her on the internet. So far, she has been very private about her personal life and there’s a good chance that isn’t going to change.
4. She Speaks Three Languages
Being able to speak more than one language is one of those things that will always be useful. It’s even more helpful for those who work in international industries like entertainment. According to her resume, Resa is fluent in English and Norwegian and she also speaks a little bit of French.
5. She Loves Reading
As an actress and a musician, it goes without saying that Resa has lots of appreciation for the art of storytelling. As a result, it makes sense that she also enjoys reading books. When Resa gets free time, she loves to sit back and enjoy a good book. Not only is reading a great way for her to enjoy a good story, it’s also a nice way to relax after a busy day.
6. She Likes To Travel
On top of having lived in Norway and the United States, Resa has also gotten the chance to experience other parts of the world. She has been fortunate to do a good amount of traveling over the years and she’s been to places such as England and Colombia. As her career continues to grow, she’ll probably be adding many more destinations to the list.
7. She’s A Strong Supporter Of The LGBTQ+ Community
Despite the fact that Resa isn’t the type of person who shares much about her personal life and/or beliefs, she has made it clear that she supports the LGBTQ+ community. She has shared photos on her Instagram profile showing her celebrating pride month with her friends.
8. She Loves Fashion
Not only does Resa like to express her creativity through music and acting, but she also loves to do it through her clothing. She has an awesome sense of style and a good eye for putting outfits together. She isn’t afraid to get a little creative with the colors and patterns she wears.
9. She Enjoys Exploring Nature
There’s no better feeling than stepping outside on a beautiful day and taking in a deep breath of fresh air. This is something Resa likes to feel as often as she can. As a result, she loves spending time outdoors and getting the chance to explore trails and other areas.
10. She Likes To Spread Positivity
Being a performer certainly isn’t an easy career path, especially when you’re trying to balance a career as a musician with a career as an actress. Even though Resa has probably dealt with lots of ups and downs, she always works hard to see the good in situations and she likes to share this positive mindset with everyone she comes in contact with.