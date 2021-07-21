Revisiting The OC : Nostalgia at Its Finest

California, here we come! Phantom Planet’s hit song, California, was probably one of the most played songs in the early 2000’s. It was the theme song of popular American teen drama television series, The OC, whose storyline revolved around the lives of uber rich families residing in Orange County, and centered around the friendship and love lives of the show’s main teen cast, which include Marissa Cooper, Ryan Atwood, Seth Cohen, and Summer Roberts. The show is set in the heart of Southern California and boasts of scenic views, a cast that looked like they came straight out of an Abercrombie & Fitch catalogue, and an exceptional soundtrack that could stand the test of time. It’s no surprise that teens all across the globe were instantly enamored.
The hit series that was produced by Warner Bros. TV first premiered in 2003 and ran a total of four seasons until its series finale in 2007. Fast forward to 2021, and fans of the show are treated with a trip down memory lane as two of the show’s lead stars join forces and team up for a podcast.
What to Expect from the Podcast
The podcast, published by Kast Media, is hosted by Rachel Bilson who played sassy it girl, Summer Roberts, and Melinda “Mindy” Clarke who played controversial and sometimes misunderstood “Newpsie”, Julie Cooper. It is wittingly called, Welcome To The OC, B*****s!, which is one of the most well-known taglines from the show. The podcast’s episodes are available on a number of podcast steaming platforms, and is also available on its YouTube page. The pilot episode aired last April 27 with new episodes coming in weekly.
The episodes usually start off with Rachel and Melinda rewatching the specific episode they are to discuss. They then proceed to do a deep dive on the episode and share juicy behind the scenes trivia along the way. The pilot episode goes all the way back to the first episode of season 1. Now this is what one calls an ultimate throwback! Even though it’s been years since the two former cast members got together, it feels as if the show just premiered yesterday. The camaraderie between the two women is unmistakable. Their free-flowing conversations and silly antics bring all sorts of nostalgia and happy memories. Listening to them feels like witnessing two old friends catching up and reminiscing about the good old days.
Fans of the show will be delighted to know that the podcast is about to cover a whole lot, as it is reported to discuss all four seasons and span a whopping 100 episodes. It also features surprise guests ranging from the show’s creators, behind the scenes crew, former co-stars, and even sociologists who will help decipher how the show gained a cult following and became a pop culture phenomenon.
As of the moment, 13 podcast episodes, spanning a little over an hour each, have already been released. The first episode featured executive producer, Josh Schwartz, who was also responsible for creating the show. Other notable guests include, Peter Gallagher who played lawyer (and probably one of the best TV dads) Sandy Cohen, Tate Donovan who played Julie’s troubled ex-husband Jimmy Cooper, Kelly Rowan who played doting wife and mother Kristen Cohen, Chris Carmack who played cocky school jock, Luke Ward, and Stephanie Savage who was also one of the show’s executive producers and writers.
The podcast has barely scratched the surface of the series. The current episodes have not even tackled the second half of season 1 yet. There is still enough time to go on a series binge and catch up on the podcast episodes. The show has also seen so many familiar faces come and go through the years. Fans can look forward to more former crew and cast members to make an appearance on the podcast to share their own memories and take on the episodes.
The OC is the kind of show that surpasses generations. It can be relatable to people of all ages and backgrounds. The podcast is a testament to this. Even though almost two decades have passed, there is still so much to talk about. The series was able to tackle the different intricacies of life. It portrayed the challenges surrounding one’s teenage years and adult life. It taught viewers that having the right set of friends by your side can get you through the hardships of life, and also showed that belonging to a family is determined not by blood relations, but simply by the love that is reciprocated and shared. Pair all these with a memorable soundtrack, and you’ve got yourself a TV series that is definitely one for the books.