Over the last two decades, the reality TV genre has become well-known for drama and over the topic antics, so TNT’s new series, The Rev, has been a breath of fresh air. Starring Richard Hartley and his family, The Rev is a feel good show that features the New York based pastor and his daily adventures. Not only does the show avoid the typical reality TV stereotypes, but it also offers something new. Richard’s charisma and his love for his family are impossible to ignore, and their dynamic is very entertaining. If you’re looking for something to watch that will put you in good spirits, The Rev is definitely something worth checking out. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Richard Hartley.
1. He Got His Start In The Church
Richard has been a pastor for more than 20 years and in a lot of ways, having his own church was a full circle experience. Religion has always played an important role in his life and he actually got his start as a musician by singing at the church he grew up in.
2. He’s Performed With Some Of The Biggest Artists In The World
In addition to being a minister, Richard has also had a very successful career as a musician. During an interview with Pop Culturalist he said, “I was selected to start directing choirs for big stars like Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson. That’s what I’ve been doing for the last thirty years of my life.”
3. His Wife Was His High School Sweetheart
How many times have we been told that young love always fizzles out eventually? Richard and his wife are proof that sometimes a high school crush can turn into much more. After meeting in high school, Richard and Stacey formed an inseparable bond and he believes that hearing him sing is what really won her over.
4. He’s An Award Winner
Everybody likes to have their hard work recognized, and Richard is no stranger to being praised for his accomplishments. He has won several awards over the years including a Visionary Award and a Musically Gifted Award. Now that he has his own show, there could be even more awards in his future.
5. He Loves Fashion
Any time Richard steps out of the house, you can bet that he’s going to look his best. He loves fashion and has a great sense of style. Whether he’s dressing in his Sunday’s best or getting ready to enjoy a day out with his family, his outfits are always going to be on point.
6. He’s Very Active On Social Media
Social media has become one of the best ways for people to connect with each other and Richard has made it a point to take full advantage of these platforms. He is a very active Instagram and Twitter user and his content typically includes a mix of personal and professional updates.
7. He Loves To Travel
There are so many amazing things to see all over the world, and Richard is proud to say that he’s seen a lot them. Thanks to his career, he has gotten the opportunity to travel all over the world. Some of the places he’s been to include Japan, Australia, and several countries in Europe.
8. His Mom Has Been His Biggest Influence
Having someone who supports your endeavors is very important, and Richard was blessed to have that in his mom. When asked who has influenced him the most, Richard told Pop Culturalist “it was my mom because she recognized our musical talents. She went out as a single mother and scrounged up some funds and bought us a piano and stereo system. She invested in our musical abilities.”
9. He Believes Destiny Is What Allowed Him To Get The Show
Richard never planned on becoming a reality TV star. But you know what they say, ‘whatever’s meant to be will be.’ The opportunity to do the show actually came to him after a friend visited one of his choir rehearsals and asked to film it. The recording eventually found its way to the right hands and the offers to do a short started pouring in.
10. He Has Acting Experience
Many people may be aware of the fact that Richard has had a music career. What they may not know is that he’s also done some acting. He had a role in a well-known off-Broadway musical called Mama, I Want to Sing! Being a part of that production opened up many other opportunities for him.