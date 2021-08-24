10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ryan Andreas

When Ryan Andreas made his television debut, he made a big impression in the process. The “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” fitness trainer has fans, but he also made some people feel significantly uncomfortable during his time on the show. While he seems like an overall nice guy, he solidified his reputation with many fans when he found out that his friend, Chase, was cheating on Ryan’s own business partner, Whitney. When he had the chance to speak up and let her know that the man she loved was not the man she thought he was, he chose to stay out of it. It’s a situation that’s deeply personal, and it’s unfair to judge unless you’ve been in the situation…some people, after all, don’t want anything to do with being involved in the dramatic personal lives of others (and there is not a thing wrong with that). Regardless of how you feel about his choice to stay mum on the situation, there are so many things about Ryan Andreas you don’t know, and we are here to share.
1. He is an 80s Kid
Ryan Andreas is an 80s baby, though he didn’t do much growing up in the 80s. We’d even hazard a guess that he has no recollection whatsoever of his childhood in the 9=80s being that he was born on October 26, 1988. Still, though, he’s an official 80s baby.
2. He is from the Midwest
He is a Midwesterner through and through. He was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. He has a large family. His mother is also a fitness trainer, and he is one of three kids. He took after his mother in terms of how he chose to live his life as a trainer, and he is close to his family.
3. He is the Middle Child
Ah, that explains a few things about him wanting to stay out of things. Middle children are natural-born instigators, but that doesn’t mean that he wants to get in the middle of every single thing that is going on with everyone else. He was in between everything growing up. He has a brother who is two years older than him, and he has a sister who is six years younger.
4. His Sister is a Doctor
He’s very proud of his sister, and he is also her best friend. Her name is Alyssa, and they are exceptionally close. She graduated Duke University’s Medical School in 2020, and she is officially a doctor. Her family is exceptionally proud of her, and her best friend brother is the proudest of all.
5. He’s Educated
His little sister is not the only college graduate in the family. Ryan Andreas is a college grad, too. He attended courses at the University of North Carolina (Charlotte), and he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 2014. His degree falls in the realm of his chosen profession. He has a degree in kinesiology and exercises science. He is knowledgeable about what he does.
6. He Met His Former Partner on A Blind Date
Anyone who watches this reality television show knows that he and Whitney, his former business partner, met when they were set up on a blind date. They did not have any romantic feelings for one another, but they did work well together in the business world. they shared ownership of a fitness studio, but they eventually went their own separate ways.
7. He’s Dating
Fans have always been a bit curious about Ryan’s romantic life, and it’s a natural feeling. He’s been dating a woman by the name of Sydney Sommer for some time now, and they seem quite happy together. He is excited about their relationship, and he seems to be in it for the long haul.
8. He is a New Dad
We mentioned that he seems to be serious about his girlfriend, and we meant it. They welcomed their first baby in the summer of 2021. They are not the proud parents of a little boy whose name is Maddox Ryan Andreas. He and Sydney are over the moon about their new roles as parents.
9. He is Living his Best Life
He posted on his Instagram page in July of 2021 that he left behind all the toxic people in his life more than a year prior. He chose to focus on himself, his girlfriend, their pregnancy, and all the good in his life. He’s changed his life in the past year, and he is living a good one. He boasts that he has never been in a better mental state.
10. He Isn’t Coming Back to Reality Television
He is no longer training on the show that made him famous, but that is all right. Sometimes, things don’t work out. He’s moved on. He’s focused on his family, and his business, but he’s not too upset about not being back on television.