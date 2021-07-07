10 Things You Didn’t Know About Saaphyri Windsor

“Flavor of Love,” star Saaphyri Windsor is no longer with us. The press broke the news of the reality star’s death on July 1, 2021, and her fans were shocked. She’s got such a larger-than-life personality, and it’s impossible to imagine her being gone. She was so young at the time of her death, and the world mourns alongside her loved ones. As news of her death is making its way through homes across the world, fans are curious to know more about her life when she was alive. Here is all we know about the beloved reality star. However, it’s also important to note that Saaphyri Windsor is NOT dead. She was hacked, and someone else announced her death and it is not true.
1. Saaphyri is Not Her Real Name
Saaphyri Windsor is not the name this young woman’s parents gave her at birth. She was born with the name Wanda Scott. She was born on October 31. She led a very colorful life that included reality television, launching her own business, and many other endeavors.
2. She Has Her Own Lip Balm
When she was finally famous after winning a reality show and taking home the grand prize, she had bigger dreams to chase. She finalized a big deal that would allow her to release her own brand of lip balm, and she did so with vigor. Her lip balm line is called Saaphyri’s Lip Chap, and she was doing well with it.
3. She Was Incarcerated
This happened to her back in 2009. She was sentenced to three years in prison after she failed to show up for a court date back in November 2005. After that happened, she was sentenced to 3 years, but she only served 20 months of that. She was released in August of 2010.
4. She’s a California Girl
When she was born as Wanda Scott, it was in California. This young woman was a California girl through and through. She grew up there, she lived there with her family, and she made all her childhood friends there. She stuck around, too, after she was an adult, and she began her first career while she was still in California. She is from the Los Angeles area.
5. She Was a Hair Stylist
The first thing she did when she was old enough to make her dream of working as a hairstylist come true. She knew she wanted to be in the beauty industry, and she made it happen. She did so in California, where she was living and working while she was going to school to learn all she could about beauty and what it entailed. She’s good at her job, and she knew she wanted more.
6. She Has a Large Following
At the time of her fake 2021 death, Windsor had many followers on social media. On her Instagram page alone, she boasts more than 49.7k followers. She is so close to hitting the 50k mark, which is impressive. It’s also enough to allow her to become a full-fledged micro-influencer if that is something she wants to do with her life.
7. She Was Close to Her Father
She was a young woman who is close to her own family. She misses her father after losing him when she was younger. She’d post photos to her Instagram timeline to wish him a happy father’s day in heaven. It’s clear she missed him and the time that was cut so short in their lives together. He was someone important in her life, and one day they will reunite. That day is not today, however.
8. She is Not a Fan of Captions
She doesn’t love to spend time focusing on captions on her social media. She doesn’t like to think of something that makes sense, makes people laugh, nor does she enjoy coming up with numerous ways to be witty or cute. She just wants to show her photos and let the world know she is happy.
9. She is Private
Despite spending so much of her time focused on things like her job and business and career, and being on numerous reality television shows, this woman is private. She does not spend her time talking about her personal life and what is going on behind the scenes of her job. She spends her time promoting her brand and making a living for herself and her family. She is ready to take the world by storm, and it’s working well for her.
10. She Loves Life
Saaphyri Windsor is a woman who loves life. She lives big, she loves big, and she smiles big. She spends her time focused on the good things in her life, and she does not dwell on things that might not make her happy. She chooses joy.