Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sabato Russo

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sabato Russo

4 mins ago

At 64-years-old, Sabato Russo doesn’t fit the typical mold for a reality TV star. But despite being an unlikely candidate, he has become a fan favorite on Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut. The Italian fashion designer decided to take a chance and join the show, and it could turn out to be the best decision he ever made. Sabato presence on Making the Cut is proof that there’s plenty of room on reality TV for everyone. But just who is this mysterious new reality star? Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sabato Russo.

1. He Considers Himself A Creative Director

Anyone who has turned into Making the Cut has probably seen just how creative Sabato Russo can be. He has the natural ability to come up with endless designs and ideas. Although most people would label him a fashion designer, Sabato Russo would consider himself a creative director. He is a very creative person who enjoys collaborating and working with other people in the fashion industry.

2. He Used To Be A Model

Long before he began working as a designer, Sabato Russo was a model. In an interview, Sabato shared, “It was in Milan that I met several fashion designers and started a new career as a fashion model. I walked the runways in Paris, Milan, New York and Tokyo and suddenly the world opened up and offered me exposure to what I never experienced.”

3. He Has His Own Brand

Sabato Russo started a brand called Satorial Monk. Russo describes the brand as the “convergence of southern Italian sartorial traditions combined with Far Eastern purism and fluidity.” Sabato is very proud of this project and is currently designing items for men and women.

4. He Is Fascinated By Japan

Throughout his career, Sabato Russo has been fortunate enough to travel all over the world. He spent some time in Japan and says that the country is one of his favorite places. He enjoys the fashion, culture, and history of Japan and says his time there has played a big role in who he is today.

5. He Would Love To Build A Waterfront Resort

Sabato Russo lives and breaths fashion, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have other interests. When asked what his dream collaboration would be, Sabato answered, ” I would love to build a resort on the beach of a tropical island and work with the local people using eco sustainable materials while creating a place for mind and body. ”

6.  He Has His Own Reasons For Joining Making The Cut

Lots of people have been curious about why Sabato Russo would decide to join a reality show at this point and his life and career. Sabato’s reason was surprisingly simple. He loves a good challenge and saw the show as an opportunity to challenge himself. Russo discussed his experience on the show and told Distractify: “It was great. I had to force myself to work very hard on the tasks. It was very tiring. Age is a number. The response I’m having is really overwhelming. I’m glad I participated.”

7. He Has Mixed Feelings About Seeing Himself On TV

You know that awkward feeling you get when you hear your voice in a recording? That’s the same feeling Sabato Russo gets when he sees himself on TV. However, these “mixed emotions” eventually go away and he’s now able to enjoy the experience.

8. He Values His Partner’s Opinion The Most

Every creative person needs at least one person who they can bounce ideas off of and trust for feedback. For Sabato Russo, that person is his life partner, Anthony C. Varalli because he value’s Varalli’s pragmatism. Another person whose opinion Russo values is he son’s, Giulio, because he’s a good judge of character.

9. He Loves Relaxing At Home

Sabato Russo’s designs may be the perfect attire for fancy events, but in his private live he enjoys a something much simpler. For Russo, an ideal day involves staying at home and relaxing with his family and pets.

10. Traveling Inspired Him To Become A Designer

Traveling is about much more than just snapping photos for social media – especially for Sabato Russo. The time he spent traveling during his days as a model are what helped him decide that he wanted to become a fashion designer. During his travels, he also learned how to speak 5 languages.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from The Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Trailer
Jussie Smollett Makes his Return with a Stay at Home PSA
Five Life Lessons The Show ‘‘Shahs Of Sunset’’ Teaches Us
Disney is Developing a Frozen 2 Spinoff Series about Olaf
Keanu Reeves is Ghost Rider in This Marvel Fan-Made Trailer
Why A Quiet Place Part II Feels Like a Lost Opportunity
The Five Most Elaborate Heist Films of All-Time
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime in April 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sabato Russo
Check Out Buzz and Woody as Joe Exotic in this Fan Art
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alyssa Diaz
Appreciating the Voice Work of Dee Bradley Baker
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever