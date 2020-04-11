At 64-years-old, Sabato Russo doesn’t fit the typical mold for a reality TV star. But despite being an unlikely candidate, he has become a fan favorite on Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut. The Italian fashion designer decided to take a chance and join the show, and it could turn out to be the best decision he ever made. Sabato presence on Making the Cut is proof that there’s plenty of room on reality TV for everyone. But just who is this mysterious new reality star? Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sabato Russo.
1. He Considers Himself A Creative Director
Anyone who has turned into Making the Cut has probably seen just how creative Sabato Russo can be. He has the natural ability to come up with endless designs and ideas. Although most people would label him a fashion designer, Sabato Russo would consider himself a creative director. He is a very creative person who enjoys collaborating and working with other people in the fashion industry.
2. He Used To Be A Model
Long before he began working as a designer, Sabato Russo was a model. In an interview, Sabato shared, “It was in Milan that I met several fashion designers and started a new career as a fashion model. I walked the runways in Paris, Milan, New York and Tokyo and suddenly the world opened up and offered me exposure to what I never experienced.”
3. He Has His Own Brand
Sabato Russo started a brand called Satorial Monk. Russo describes the brand as the “convergence of southern Italian sartorial traditions combined with Far Eastern purism and fluidity.” Sabato is very proud of this project and is currently designing items for men and women.
4. He Is Fascinated By Japan
Throughout his career, Sabato Russo has been fortunate enough to travel all over the world. He spent some time in Japan and says that the country is one of his favorite places. He enjoys the fashion, culture, and history of Japan and says his time there has played a big role in who he is today.
5. He Would Love To Build A Waterfront Resort
Sabato Russo lives and breaths fashion, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have other interests. When asked what his dream collaboration would be, Sabato answered, ” I would love to build a resort on the beach of a tropical island and work with the local people using eco sustainable materials while creating a place for mind and body. ”
6. He Has His Own Reasons For Joining Making The Cut
Lots of people have been curious about why Sabato Russo would decide to join a reality show at this point and his life and career. Sabato’s reason was surprisingly simple. He loves a good challenge and saw the show as an opportunity to challenge himself. Russo discussed his experience on the show and told Distractify: “It was great. I had to force myself to work very hard on the tasks. It was very tiring. Age is a number. The response I’m having is really overwhelming. I’m glad I participated.”
7. He Has Mixed Feelings About Seeing Himself On TV
You know that awkward feeling you get when you hear your voice in a recording? That’s the same feeling Sabato Russo gets when he sees himself on TV. However, these “mixed emotions” eventually go away and he’s now able to enjoy the experience.
8. He Values His Partner’s Opinion The Most
Every creative person needs at least one person who they can bounce ideas off of and trust for feedback. For Sabato Russo, that person is his life partner, Anthony C. Varalli because he value’s Varalli’s pragmatism. Another person whose opinion Russo values is he son’s, Giulio, because he’s a good judge of character.
9. He Loves Relaxing At Home
Sabato Russo’s designs may be the perfect attire for fancy events, but in his private live he enjoys a something much simpler. For Russo, an ideal day involves staying at home and relaxing with his family and pets.
10. Traveling Inspired Him To Become A Designer
Traveling is about much more than just snapping photos for social media – especially for Sabato Russo. The time he spent traveling during his days as a model are what helped him decide that he wanted to become a fashion designer. During his travels, he also learned how to speak 5 languages.