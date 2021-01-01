Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sabrina Bartlett

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sabrina Bartlett

25 seconds ago

Every actor dreams about being cast in a major production, and that dream is officially a reality for Sabrina Bartlett. The talented British actress has been getting a lot of attention for her role as Siena in the Netflix series, Bridgerton. Although Sabrina isn’t one of the show’s main characters, she does have one of the most memorable scenes. In the moment where she makes a difficult decision regarding her romantic affair with Anthony Bridgerton, Siena lets it all out in an emotional exchange. During the scene, Sabrina gets the chance to show just how wide her acting range is. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sabrina Bartlett.

1. She Comes From A Creative Family

Creative people who come from very traditional families can often find themselves feeling stifled by the expectations that are placed on them. After all, many parents would prefer their children go into a more ‘stable’ line of work than entertainment. Sabrina, however, is fortunate to come from a family of creative people. Both of her parents are artists. Her siblings also work in creative fields.

2. She Was A Dancer

Becoming an actor wasn’t something that was always on the forefront of Sabrina’s mind. Instead, she grew up as a dancer and and that was where her focus was for many years. Through dancing, however, she eventually discovered her love for acting. The rest is, as they say, history.

3. She Studied At The Guildford School of Acting

After years of dance training, Sabrina knew she had to put the same effort into acting if she was going to make a career out of it. She attended the Guilford School of Acting where she graduated in 2013. The school boasts a long list of notable alumni including Tom Chambers and T’Nia Miller.

4. She Isn’t A Singer In Real Life

In Bridgerton, Sabrina’s character is a very talented opera singer. Off camera, however, Sabrina isn’t actually a singer. In an Instagram post Sabrina said, “I’m definitely not a singer but loved delving into the world of opera and learning to sing for the role of Siena Rosso ! Far from perfect but enjoyed the experience so much…”

5. She Loves To Read

Lots of people are bored to death simply at the idea of reading a book, but Sabrina has never been one of those people. She loves to read whenever she gets the chance and she considers it one of her favorite ways to spend her free time. In addition to books, she also likes to read plays.

6.  She Likes To Draw

Most creative people will tell you that they’re always looking for ways to express themselves. Acting and dance have been Sabrina’s primary ways of doing that, but she also likes to draw. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to locate any of her drawings but hopefully she decides to share some on social media.

7. She Enjoys Traveling

The world has so many beautiful things to offer and Sabrina wants to see as many of them as possible. She has been blessed to have a career that has given her countless opportunities to see the world. She has visited several countries including France, Greece, and Nicaragua.

8. She’s A Jake Gyllenhaal Fan

Even the most talented and successful actors have other actors whose work they admire. For Sabrina, one of those actors is Jake Gyllenhaal. Jake has been acting on screen for nearly 30 years, and in that time he has been a part of several successful projects. He is most well-known for his role in movies like Donnie Darko, October Sky, and Brokeback Mountain.

9. She Spends A Lot Of Time Outdoors

Sabrina loves what she does and she’s grateful to have the opportunity to do it every day, but like everyone else, sometimes she needs time to kick back and relax. Being outside is one of her favorite ways to do that. She loves spending time out in nature and swimming is one of her favorite ways to decompress.

10. She Loves To Cook

In front of the camera isn’t the only place where Sabrina feels at home. She also likes being in the kitchen. Cooking provides her with yet another outlet to have fun and be creative. Sabrina told The Glass Magazine, “I’m a massive chef fan. I love cooking more than life itself. My idea of chilling out is to cook. I love Jamie Oliver. Every Christmas, I’ll ask for cookery books. I just adore food and love experimenting, having my friends around and cook up a feast.”

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about The Masked Dancer
Battlebots 2019
What Are the Rules of Battlebots and How Much Do Winners Get?
How The Show Black-Ish Has Evolved Since Season 1
We are Realistically One Step Closer to Human Teleportation
The Reason Actors Don’t Actually Eat Their Food in Movies
Five Things Movies Get Wrong about Football
This Infamous Buzz Lightyear Toy Story Plothole has Finally Been Addressed
Ranking Matt Damon’s Top Five Most Unexpected Cameos in Movies
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sabrina Bartlett
Whatever Happened to Glenn Plummer?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jonathan Bailey
What’s Next For Lori Loughlin After Prison Release?
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5