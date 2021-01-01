Every actor dreams about being cast in a major production, and that dream is officially a reality for Sabrina Bartlett. The talented British actress has been getting a lot of attention for her role as Siena in the Netflix series, Bridgerton. Although Sabrina isn’t one of the show’s main characters, she does have one of the most memorable scenes. In the moment where she makes a difficult decision regarding her romantic affair with Anthony Bridgerton, Siena lets it all out in an emotional exchange. During the scene, Sabrina gets the chance to show just how wide her acting range is. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sabrina Bartlett.
1. She Comes From A Creative Family
Creative people who come from very traditional families can often find themselves feeling stifled by the expectations that are placed on them. After all, many parents would prefer their children go into a more ‘stable’ line of work than entertainment. Sabrina, however, is fortunate to come from a family of creative people. Both of her parents are artists. Her siblings also work in creative fields.
2. She Was A Dancer
Becoming an actor wasn’t something that was always on the forefront of Sabrina’s mind. Instead, she grew up as a dancer and and that was where her focus was for many years. Through dancing, however, she eventually discovered her love for acting. The rest is, as they say, history.
3. She Studied At The Guildford School of Acting
After years of dance training, Sabrina knew she had to put the same effort into acting if she was going to make a career out of it. She attended the Guilford School of Acting where she graduated in 2013. The school boasts a long list of notable alumni including Tom Chambers and T’Nia Miller.
4. She Isn’t A Singer In Real Life
In Bridgerton, Sabrina’s character is a very talented opera singer. Off camera, however, Sabrina isn’t actually a singer. In an Instagram post Sabrina said, “I’m definitely not a singer but loved delving into the world of opera and learning to sing for the role of Siena Rosso ! Far from perfect but enjoyed the experience so much…”
5. She Loves To Read
Lots of people are bored to death simply at the idea of reading a book, but Sabrina has never been one of those people. She loves to read whenever she gets the chance and she considers it one of her favorite ways to spend her free time. In addition to books, she also likes to read plays.
6. She Likes To Draw
Most creative people will tell you that they’re always looking for ways to express themselves. Acting and dance have been Sabrina’s primary ways of doing that, but she also likes to draw. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to locate any of her drawings but hopefully she decides to share some on social media.
7. She Enjoys Traveling
The world has so many beautiful things to offer and Sabrina wants to see as many of them as possible. She has been blessed to have a career that has given her countless opportunities to see the world. She has visited several countries including France, Greece, and Nicaragua.
8. She’s A Jake Gyllenhaal Fan
Even the most talented and successful actors have other actors whose work they admire. For Sabrina, one of those actors is Jake Gyllenhaal. Jake has been acting on screen for nearly 30 years, and in that time he has been a part of several successful projects. He is most well-known for his role in movies like Donnie Darko, October Sky, and Brokeback Mountain.
9. She Spends A Lot Of Time Outdoors
Sabrina loves what she does and she’s grateful to have the opportunity to do it every day, but like everyone else, sometimes she needs time to kick back and relax. Being outside is one of her favorite ways to do that. She loves spending time out in nature and swimming is one of her favorite ways to decompress.
10. She Loves To Cook
In front of the camera isn’t the only place where Sabrina feels at home. She also likes being in the kitchen. Cooking provides her with yet another outlet to have fun and be creative. Sabrina told The Glass Magazine, “I’m a massive chef fan. I love cooking more than life itself. My idea of chilling out is to cook. I love Jamie Oliver. Every Christmas, I’ll ask for cookery books. I just adore food and love experimenting, having my friends around and cook up a feast.”