10 Things You Didn’t Know about Saxon Sharbino

She’s an actress who has been in some pretty cool features, and many people recognize her face right away. Saxon Sharbino is not yet a household name, but she will be. She’s the actress who makes us all tune into the Fox Series “Touch,” and she’s been in so much more. Her talent is effortless, her style is perfection, and yet we know so little about this young woman. Let’s get to know her better.
1. Her Age
Saxon is only just of legal age. She turned 21 on June 11, 2020. This means she was born halfway through the last year of the last century. She did not get to grow up in the 90s since she was born just before they ended, and she did not get to grow up without cell phones and all of that in her life. Social media makes life a little more difficult for kids, we imagine.
2. She’s From Texas
Born and raised, she is from Lewisville Texas. Her mother is Angela, and her father is Ron. There are three kids in the family, and she’s the oldest of all three. Her younger siblings are Brighton and Sawyer. They lived in this area of Texas until she was 13.
3. She’s Been Acting Forever
At the age of 9, she began acting. She fell in love with it at an early age, and she made the decision to make this her life goal. She was going to be an actress, and she was going to give it her all. She knew she’d be famous, and her family also knew that they would support her dream.
4. She Decided to Homeschool
When she was ready to focus on her acting, she and her family made the decision to homeschool their daughter. She needed the time to focus on her acting and her skills, and school was something that did not give her that kind of time. She homeschooled for a little while before making the decision to go back to school for middle school.
5. She Moved to LA at 13
When she was only 13, her family decided that they would start her out in a new line of work by making it easier for her to get jobs in the acting business. She was ready, and they knew it. That’s when the family packed up their home in Texas and moved to Los Angeles.
6. She Loves Travel
She loves to travel, but she’s missing out a lot now that there is a global pandemic going on. She can’t go anywhere, and she is definitely missing it. If she could go anywhere right now, she probably would. She asked her Instagram followers where they want to go when the time is right again.
7. She’s Close to Her Family
Her social media pages might be filled with art-like photos of herself modeling, but she’s got a lot of photos of her family. She makes it very clear she loves her family very much, and we think that they might just feel the same way. She’s got photos of herself with her dad and her brother taken recently that make us feel so good about their relationship.
8. She’s Got a Huge Instagram Following
Saxon Sharbino has a huge following on her Instagram page. She’s got approximately 453k followers who love to see what she’s up to. They love to comment on her photos and show her how much they love her and her work, too. She’s not super active on the social media platform, however. She’s got pictures going back many years and only 68 in all.
9. She’s Got a Lifetime Movie Out
If you’re sure you’ve heard her name recently, you probably heard it mentioned because she’s got a new Lifetime movie out right now. It’s called “Mile High Escorts,” and she’s meant to work as a flight attendant for a very private airline that means she has to do anything that the client wants for happiness. She’s good at it, until something happens.
10. She Dated a Social Media Influencer
Jake Paul is a name you recognize if you ever follow social media stars. He’s someone who has been part of the game for a long time, and they dated almost three years ago. They recently reconnected when he visited LA, but they are not taking things back to where they were before they broke up. He taught her to drive. She taught him to act, and they both laughed about how good of a time they had when they were just kids.