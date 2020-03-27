Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Scorpio Sky

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Scorpio Sky

2 mins ago

After almost 20 years as a professional wrestler, Scorpio Sky is still leaving his impact on the sport. He even had a short stint as an MMA fighter, although he hasn’t fought since 2015. While his name may not be as familiar as other famous wrestlers, Sky is very respected among fans and fellow athletes. The now thirty-something California native is well-known for his bold personality and his competitive spirit. But who is Scorpio Sky when he isn’t in the ring? You’re about to find out. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Scorpio Sky.

1. Bret Hart Was His Favorite Wrestler

Scorpio Sky has been a wrestling fan all of his life. He grew up watching legendary fighters and Bret Hart became his favorite. In fact, he credits hard with giving him the desire to go into wrestling. Sky also told The British Wrestling Revival, “As I got older and the business changed I really became fond of Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle.” In addition to Hart, Michaels, and Angle, Scorpio has also drawn inspiration from boxing legends, Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather.

2. He Loves The UK

Over the course of his career, Scorpio Sky has been fortunate enough to travel all over the world. He’s even gotten the chance to live and work in places like Japan and Germany. However, he has a special place in his heart for the UK. He loves visiting the UK and considers it one of his favorite places.

3. He’s A Big Wine Drinker

If you’ve ever seen Scorpio Sky get busy in the ring, you would probably assume that his alcoholic beverage of choice is some kind of hard liquor. However, Scorpio is full of surprises. As a native of southern California, he is true to his roots and loves a good glass of wine.

4. He’s A Huge Fan Of The L.A. Lakers

Although he was never a basketball player himself, Scorpio Sky is a fan of the NBA. More specifically, he is a diehard fan of his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers. In an interview, Scorpio shared that he was born a Laker fan, and he plans to die a Laker fan.

5. He Almost Joined The Army

When Scorpio Sky graduated from high school, he had no idea what he wanted to do with the rest of his life. He contemplated joining the army but ultimately decided to attend college. Although he never completed his degree, he began training for wrestling during his freshman year.

6. He Wants To Study Production And Editing

Scorpio Sky hopes to return to school one day to finish his degree. He would love to study production and editing, two things he’s always been interested in. When he was in high school, he actually had an internship with one of his teachers who owned a production company.

7. He Would Love To Hang Out With Will Smith

If you could hang out with any band or artist for a day, who would it be? For Scorpio Sky, the answer is Will Smith. Although it’s been 15 years since Will Smith released an album, he had a pretty successful career as a rapper during the 80s and 90s. Scorpio believes that their goofy personalities would mesh well together. Plus, the fact that they both do a mean ‘Carlton Dance’ is another great bonding opportunity.

8. He Considers Himself Metrosexual

Scorpio Sky is definitely a man’s man.  He isn’t afraid to break a sweat and finish a fight. On the other hand, he also loves fashion and keeping himself well groomed. In an interview A Music Blog, Yea? Scorpio shared that he considers himself kind of metrosexual.

9. He Went On A Cereal Hiatus For Eight Years

Cereal is easily one of the most popular breakfast options, especially for people who are looking for something quick and easy. So this may be hard to believe, but Scorpio Sky went eight years without eating a single bite of cereal. Apparently, there was no reason behind this hiatus except for the fact that he just kind of forgot about cereal.

10. He’s Never Seen Star Wars

Star Wars is one of the most popular movie franchises of all-time, but Scorpio Sky has never seen a single film. Scorpio enjoys using this fact as a conversation starter since most people are completely shocked, and he has no plans to ever see any of the films.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Cassian Andor
New Updates On The Cassian Andor Disney Plus Series
Young Sheldon
Five Life lessons The Show “Young Sheldon” Teaches Us
The Unicorn
Five Life Lessons The Show “The Unicorn” Teaches Us
Station 19
What Can We Expect From Station 19 Season 4?
Disney’s Animated Mulan Movie Gets The Honest Trailer Treatment
The Potential Bad News That Might Be Coming for The Batman
China’s Movie Theater Business is Slowly Starting Again
Check Out Sean Astin’s Original Goonies Audition Tape
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Scorpio Sky
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Thalia Tran
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mini Ladd
Check out This Hand Washing Technique for Animaniacs Fans
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
First Same-Sex Kiss in Marvel’s Eternals is Getting Backlash
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever