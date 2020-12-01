Sean Harmon probably isn’t a name that you’re familiar with, but there’s a chance that you’ve seen his face somewhere before. Harmon is a multi-talented individual and he has been working in the entertainment industry for more than a decade and in that time he’s managed to make over a dozen on screen appearances. Most notably, he played the younger version of Jethro Gibbs in NCIS from 2008 to 2012. He is currently working on a TV movie called Thicker that is set to be released some time in 2021. While it is clear that he’s not too concerned with being in the spotlight, fans are hoping to see more of him. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sean Harmon.
1. He Is Mark Hamon’s Son
The fact that Sean played young Jethro Gibbs isn’t a coincidence. His father is Mark Harmon wh has been playing the adult version of the character for almost 20 years. Sean’s mother, Pam Dawber, is also an actress who is best-known for starring alongside Robin Williams in the TV series Mork and Mindy.
2. He Is Trained In Muay Thai
Sean is the type of person who loves to stay active, but Sean’s idea of physical activity doesn’t just include going to the gym or running around the neighborhood. He is into martial arts and has trained in Muay Thai. He has even competed in Muay Thai tournaments. During an interview with Stunt Hustle he said, ” I fought Muay Thai kick boxing for 12 years starting back as a junior in high school.”
3. He Also Has Experience On The Other Side Of The Camera
In the entertainment industry it’s actors who tend to get the most attention, but being in front of the camera isn’t the only thing that interests Sean. He has also gotten some behind the scenes experience as a writer, director, and producer. In 2012, he wrote, directed, and produced a short film called Catholic Schoolgirl Chainsaw Showdown.
4. He Likes To Keep A Low Profile
Despite having an extremely well-known father, Sean has never been the type of person who was obsessed with being in the spotlight. This is likely something he learned from his parents who are also very private people. Sean doesn’t do many interviews and he also isn’t very active on social media.
5. He Is A Stunt Double
Calling Sean a Jack of All Trades wouldn’t even be an accurate enough phrase to describe all the things he can do. On top of acting, writing, directing, and producing he is also a stunt double. He has actually done more stunt work than he has anything else.
6. He Loves To Surf
As you can probably guess by the fact that he does stunts, Sean loves a good adrenaline rush. When he isn’t on set or doing Muy Thai surfing is one of his favorite ways to get his blood pumping. As someone who was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, Sean spends as much time out on the water as he can.
7. He Likes To Travel
Traveling is one of those things that nothing else can quite compare to. There’s something special about getting the chance to visit new places and learn about different cultures. Thanks to his work, Sean has gotten the opportunity to do lots of traveling over the years. Some of the places he’s visited include Costa Rica and Iceland.
8. He Enjoys Trying New Things
Sean is all about living life to the fullest and part of doing that is having as many experiences as possible. As a result, he is always open to trying new things and he loves getting the chance to go on new adventures. From horseback riding to riding motorcycles, Sean isn’t likely to turn down a chance for an adrenaline rush.
9. He Loves To Draw
All of the things Sean has done in the entertainment industry are what most people know about him, but what some may not know is that he is also a visual artist. He loves expressing himself by drawing and painting and he loves to incorporate the use of bold colors in his work.
10. He Has A Girlfriend
Even though he likes to keep his personal life on the low, we do know that Sean is in a relationship. His girlfriend, Courtney Prather, appears to be a social media influencer who has nearly 16,000 followers on Instagram. She also has a YouTube channel where she posts vlogs and other content. Like Sean, Courtney also enjoys staying active and traveling the world.