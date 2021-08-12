Throughout his career, Sean Teale has shown time and time again, that he’s capable of playing any role that comes his way. His ability to move between genres has been an extremely valuable skill. Most people will know him best from his role in shows like Little Voice, Reign, and The Gifted. No matter what you’ve seen him in, though, you’ll probably agree that he always puts on impressive performances. Although most of his work so far has been in the TV world, he has also done a few films and we’ll probably see him do more in the future. Not only have the last few years been great for him, but the next few are shaping up to be even better. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sean Teale.
1. He Has Venezualan Roots
Sean was born and raised in England, and most people naturally assume that his roots are in the UK. However, that’s actually not entirely true. Sean told Remezcla, “Both my parents are part Venezuelan. My mother has Spanish blood as well. My father has Welch blood. After the riots [in Venezuela] in 1989 (Caracazo), my father and mother moved to London two years before I was born.”
2. He Grew Up Playing Sports
There are countless actors who have known that acting was their calling since they were little kids. However, Sean’s journey was a little bit different. Sports were actually his main focus for several years. He grew up playing football (soccer) and rugby, but he eventually decided that he wanted to shift his attention to acting.
3. He’s Been In A Video Game
Almost all of the work Sean has done during his career has been in live-action projects. However, he’s also ventured into the world of voice work. In 2021, he was the voice of Viego, The Ruined King in the video game League of Legends. It’ll be interesting to see if he takes on any other voice roles.
4. He Loves Taking Pictures
By now most people are well aware of the fact that Sean knows what he’s doing when he steps in front of the camera. However, many don’t know that he’s also very talented from the other side. In his free time, he really enjoys taking pictures and he’s captured a lot of beautiful moments. He seems to be a natural at knowing exactly when to snap the perfect photo.
5. He Has A Great Sense Of Style
Anybody can put an outfit on, but it takes a certain amount of style to be able to pull off looks with confidence. Style is one department that Sean definitely isn’t lacking in. He has a great eye for putting outfits together and he knows how to dress for every occasion and event.
6. He Wasn’t Really Into Comic Books When He Was Younger
Being cast in the comic book-themed show The Gifted was a huge opportunity for Sean. However, he admits that he didn’t go into the experience knowing a lot about comic books. While talking to Remezcla he said, “I grew up in London, so we didn’t have as many comics as you guys did [in the U.S.]. My experience with comics was maybe reading a few that my brother had and watching all the movies.”
7. He Loves Watching Movies
For some people who work in the entertainment industry, watching movies and TV shows in their free time reminds them too much of their jobs. However, Sean doesn’t feel that way. He has always enjoyed watching movies. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on the kinds of movies he enjoys the most.
8. He’s In A Relationship
People always say that life is even better when you have someone to share it with, and Sean feels thankful to have found that person. Sean is in a relationship with a woman who goes by the name Jelly Gould on social media. It’s unclear exactly how long they’ve been an item, but they seem to be very happy together.
9. He’s Fairly Private
Even though he has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade, Sean has never been the type to share too many details about his personal life. Instead, he likes to stay more low-key. Sean likes to keep all of the attention focused on his work which seems to have worked out really well for him so far.
10. He’s Adventurous
Stepping out of his comfort zone isn’t something that Sean has a problem with. He welcomes new experiences and he isn’t afraid of a good adrenaline rush. Sean loves doing things like going hiking and riding bikes. Sean is also an avid traveler who has gotten the chance to visit places all over the world.