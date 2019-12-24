10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sepideh Moafi

Sepideh Moafi (pronounced Se-pee-de Moe-ah-fee) appeared in ‘The Deuce’, which ran from 2017 to 2019, ‘The Good Wife’ (in 2014), and ‘The Blacklist’ (2015). The last two were only single-episode jobs for the actress, but ‘The Deuce’ managed to keep the young actress in fairly steady employment until it was discontinued. Regardless, it is that program that you will likely remember her from the most, even though her list of television credits is quite long. But there are those of you out there who have never seen ‘The Deuce’, so the actress in unfamiliar to you. You have probably spotted her in an episode or two of one of the other shows she has been on, but the experience was so brief and fleeting that she really didn’t register in your mind for more than a moment or two. Now we are bringing her right to you so you can get to know her better. Below is the list, filled with ten different bits of information that focus on Moafi’s life and profession. Thanks to our efforts, there is going to be one more actress in the world that you are familiar with. Keep reading, and you’ll be able to spot her in just about anything, and blurt out her name, as well. Just note the pronunciation above so you don’t look like an idiot to any of your family or friends.
1. Birth and Early Years
Sepideh was born September 18, 1985 in Regensburg, Bavaria, West Germany in a refugee camp; she is she is a Virgo born in the Year of the Ox. Her father Enayat, and mother Soraya, moved to the United States with Sepideh after she was born. While she was attending high school her choir director requested that she opera, and was impressed enough with her performance to set her up with an opera singer and opera teacher so that she could learn more and hone the skills she already had.
2. Education
After the operatic training she underwent in and after high school, Sepideh completed courses given at Seydways Studios, as well as The American Conservatory Theater. These classes led her to gain much-needed experience as she performed with the Palo Alto Players and the San Jose Repertory Theater, which marked her earliest performances that were not high-school based. After she graduated high school, Sepideh began to attend The San Francisco Conservatory of Music, as well as the University of California, Irvine. She graduated from the conservatory in 2007, and then earned her MFA in acting from the University of California at a later time, according to TV Guide. She didntt begin working any type of job professionally until after college, when she appeared to veer off course and began working for a health insurance company.
3. Zodiac and Star Sign Traits
As mentioned previously, Sepideh was born September 18, which makes her a Virgo. Virgo women are said to exude something that Compatible Astrology refers to as ‘professional sexiness’, in other words, they come off as intelligent, a bit withdrawn, and prone to perfectionism. They do have a wild side, but they exhibit the least outward sexuality, which can make that wild side a bit difficult to identify at first glance. Their minds work quickly, and they can find something funny in almost every situation; these two traits go well together, and the Virgo’s quick wit can be very stimulating. She was also born in the Year of the Ox, 1985. Children of the Ox are honest, persistent, and are attracted to things that are somewhat simple in nature, because those things seem to keep life ‘real’. These born leaders possess a strong work ethic and profound faith, and they always think before they speak or act.
4. Net Worth
Sepideh, as we have said, has a long list of television credits to her name, as she has been working actively in the field since right around 2010. While it is unknown what she demands on a per episode basis, Trendcelebsnow did an estimate of her net worth for the 2019 year, and according to their research she is worth between $1 million and $5 million, which is up dramatically from their previous year’s estimate. Only the income she has made acting was considered in these figures.
5. Past Job Choices
She didn’t just work in the health insurance industry, which surprises everyone, by the way. Sepideh has also worked as a voice instructor and coach at the Amabile School of Music, which is located in San Francisco. We can assume that she focused training others primarily in the operatic genre. It is also unclear what years she did that work, or is she still continues to contribute to music in that manner.
6. Personal Life
When it comes to relationships, children, and other aspects of her personal life, Moafi falls in the ranks of those who like to keep things well-hidden, particularly from the eyes of the public and their fans. It’s not that she doesn’t realize that it’s really about the fans, it’s just that…well, these days you just can’t be too sure about people. With that being said, it is unclear, even on her social media pages, whether or not she is married, in a relationship, or even has children. If none of those things apply for the 34-year-old, we’re sure to know about them if they are to occur, because now she is officially in the spotlight.
7. Her First Role
Everyone and everything has its firsts, and Moafi is no exception. She has made appearances on so many shows that one may find it difficult to track down which one of them served to break her in, but we were able to track it down. It just so happens that her very first television role was on a show called ‘Notorious’, and she played the part of Megan Byrd. It proved to get her the attention she needed to land new roles, and that was all she could ask for at the time, so it was a success on any level.
8. Her Ancestry
While she is an American transplant from West Germany, the beautiful actress is referred to as simply ‘American’, though those of us on the outside looking in may wonder what heritage her dark, exotic appearance is linked to. Well, according to Wikinetworth, Sepideh is of Iranian heritage. It is also confirmed that she has on older sister who has remained unnamed to date. Technically speaking, she is of Iranian-German descent.
9. Social Media
Yes, the actress is active on social media, though she is a bit restrained when it comes to family and the like. For fans, she can be found on Instagram at @sepidehmoafi, and her page boasts 5,833 followers. On Twitter she is located at @SepidehMoafi, and she seems to tweet about upcoming shows she is working on. She can also be found on Facebook under her own name.
10. You Can Also See Her In…
While her list of credits is quite long due to many single-episode appearances, some of them are shows that are very well-known and have an unwavering fan base. Due to this, you may be surprised at what she has appeared in. Some single episodes she can claim include ones on ‘Nurse Jackie’, ‘Notorious’, ‘The Deuce’, which she had a regular role on, ‘Elementary’, and ‘Blue Bloods’, just to name a few. She also has a couple of things either coming out or that have been released already, including ‘The Killing of Two Lovers’, which is currently in post-production, and ‘The ‘L’ Word: Generation Q’, which she has a regular role on so far.
Well, we always love the success stories, and the story of Sepideh Moafi is certainly all of that and more. It seems that deep down inside she always knew what she wanted to do, even when she was distracted by life and took other jobs. The good news is that this didn’t slow her down, she went out and made her dreams happen. We hope that her new shows are hits, and that she continues to climb the ladder of success. We’re pretty sure that such a beautiful and talented actress will have no trouble doing just that.