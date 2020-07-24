Shamier Anderson made his on screen debut in 2010. Almost instantly, he was pegged as one of Canada’s latest rising stars. In the years since, Shamier has made it his mission not to disappoint. He has built up a very impressive list of acting credits. He is most well-known for his role as Xavier Dolls in the TV series, Wynonna Earp. However, the small screen isn’t the only place where Shamier shines. He has also had some film roles and currently has additional ones in the works. Over the course of his career, Shamier has proven that he is capable of taking on a wide variety of characters and lots of people are excited to see what the future has in store for him. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Shamier Anderson.
1. He Practices Wing Chun Kung Fu
For lots of people, staying active means spending a lot of time in the gym. However, for Shamier, it also means practicing martial arts. Shamier has been practicing for years and he trained in Wing Chun Kung Fu. According to Wing Chun Kung Fu Concepts, Wing Chun “is a concept-based Chinese martial art and form of self-defense utilizing both striking and “sticking” or controlling while specializing in close-range combat.”
2. He Planned On Becoming A Police Officer
Shamier has been passionate about acting for much of his life. However, for a while he was planning on pursuing an entirely different career. He studied criminology and underwent weapons training with the intent of eventually becoming a police officer. Although his law enforcement dreams didn’t come true, things worked out quite nicely for Shamier.
3. He Has Jamaican Roots
Shamier was born and raised by a single mother in Canada. However, his mother immigrated to the country from Jamaica. Like many immigrants, Shamier’s mom hoped that starting a family in new country would provide her children with endless opportunities.
4. His Brother Is Also An Actor
If you’re not familiar with Shamier’s work, you may be familiar with his brother’s. His younger brother, Stephan James, is a well-known actor who has appeared in several successful TV shows and films. Many viewers will recognize Stephan from his role as Jesse Owens in the 2016 film, Race, and for his role as Walter Cruz in Homecoming. Shamier also had a role in the movie Race.
5. He Studied Acting
Acting is something that Shamier has always taken very seriously and this is evident in the amount of time he’s dedicated to perfecting his craft. Prior to studying criminology, Shamier attended Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts where he studied musical theater and drama. He graduated from the program with honors.
6. He Is Based In Los Angeles
Toronto is a beautiful city and it’s a place that Shamier is proud to call home. However, in order to reach the heights he was aiming for in his career, he knew that he would have to move to Los Angeles. Shamier and Stephen moved to L.A. together and became roommates. We aren’t sure exactly when he relocated, but we do know that he’s currently based in L.A.
7. A Fan Has Gotten A Tattoo Of Him
Over the course of his career, Shamier has been able to build a very strong fan base. He is eternally grateful for all of the support they’ve shown him. Some fans have gone above and beyond to show Shamier just how much they love his work. In 2019, Shamier shared a photo of a fan who had tattooed an image of him on her arm.
8. Discovery Is His Favorite Part Of Acting
The art of acting resonates with each actor in a different way. Every actor has something about the job that they enjoy the most. When asked about his favorite part of acting, Shamier said, “Finding new qualities in humans and making discoveries in places that I would never dive into if I wasn’t an actor.”
9. He Was In Degrassi
Degrassi is one of the most well-known Canadian TV series of all-time. It was a starting point for many well-known celebrities including Drake. Like lots of other Canadian actors, Degrassi helped Shamier get his start. He appeared on an episode of the show in 2011.
10. He Went To High School With Nina Dobrev
Shamier has rubbed elbows with lots of well-known actors over the course of his career. However, there’s one person he crossed paths with long before either of them was famous. He and Vampire Diaries star, Nina Dobrev, attended high school together at Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts.