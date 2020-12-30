Shannon Berry is only in her early 20s, but she’s already blazing a trail for herself in the professional acting world. In the decade since making her first on screen appearance, Shannon has proven that she has what it takes to become a star. Her natural talent and undeniable work ethic are the perfect combination for success. Her recent role as Dot Campbell in the Amazon Prime series The Wilds has earned her recognition all over the world. Although the series hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season, people are hopeful and looking forward to seeing Shannon and the rest of the cast keep the story going. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Shannon Berry.
1. She Is From Australia
Shannon was born and raised in Australia where she initially developed an interest in acting and began her career. She studied acting at Western Australia Academy Filmbites. As far as we know, Shannon still lives in Australia and she hasn’t expressed any interest in relocating.
2. She Would’ve Loved To Have A Show Like The Wilds When She Was Younger
Being part of The Wilds has been an extra special experience for Shannon because it’s given her the chance to act in a show that she wishes she could’ve watched when she was younger. She told The Latch that she loves the kind of representation the show offers for young women and she believes viewers will appreciate it as well.
3. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Shannon is extremely grateful for her career, but like anyone else, she is also grateful for her free time. She has lots of appreciation for nature and she loves getting the chance to be outside. Whether she’s exploring a nearby area or going for a swim, Shannon likes to spend as much time outdoors as she can.
4. She Loves Her Cast Mates From The Wilds
The cast members on The Wilds formed genuine bonds that extended far beyond just working together. Even when they weren’t filming, they often spent time together hanging out in New Zealand. The closeness they all felt also helped their chemistry on screen be more authentic.
5. She Appears To Be In A Relationship
At this point in her career, Shannon hasn’t revealed much information about her personal life. However, pictures on her Instagram account suggest that she is in a relationship with a woman named Miranda Turbitt. Miranda is also an actress based in Australia although she doesn’t yet have a page on IMDB.
6. She Also Likes Being Behind The Scenes
Shannon loves being in front of the camera and there’s no denying the fact that she’s a natural at it. With that being said, however, she also enjoys being behind the camera. A post from Syfy.com mentioned that Shannon is also a writer and filmmaker although she doesn’t have any official credits for either yet.
7. She Loves Posing For Pictures
She may not technically be a model, but she has the potential to be. Shannon loves to take photos and she knows exactly how to pose to get the best shot. Her Instagram timeline is full of awesome shots and it wouldn’t be surprising if she decided to dabble in modeling at some point.
8. She Left School For Her First Professional Acting Job
Dropping out of school is something that is typically looked down upon. But when Shannon got the chance to be cast in the Australian TV series Offspring, she knew she had a tough decision to make. She ultimately decided to leave school when she was just 16-years-old in order to take advantage of the opportunity. The decision was certainly a risky one, but that risk has paid off. Shannon stayed on Offspring from 2010 to 2017.
9. She Likes To Dance
Shannon is a true creative which means she loves getting the chance to express herself. Acting may be the method she’s best know for, but she also loves to dance. Shannon loves to let loose by putting on a good song and showing off her best moves. She often posts videos of herself dancing on Instagram
10. She Is A Positive Person
Working in the entertainment industry can be very stressful. Nothing is every guaranteed and sometimes it can feel like there simply aren’t enough opportunities out there. Despite all of the ups and downs that coming along with acting, Shannon is thankful for the chance to be living out her dreams. She is living in the moment while also looking forward to what the future holds for her.