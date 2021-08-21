Home
Movies
Shaun of the Dead vs. Zombieland: Which Zombie Movie Is Better?

Shaun of the Dead vs. Zombieland: Which Zombie Movie Is Better?

26 seconds ago

In 2004, Edgar Wright shook up the zombie landscape by releasing the horror/comedy, Shaun of the Dead, a play off of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, which follows slacker Shaun (Simon Pegg), a 30-something nobody whose life isn’t exactly in order. When the town is suddenly overrun with zombies, Shaun and his best pal Ed (Nick Frost)must rise to the occasion and protect both Liz and his mother. Despite the movie being a critical darling, Shaun of the Dead ended up being a commercial flop by making only $30 million worldwide; however, it eventually reached cult status as time went on. It’s even been put on best-of lists, most notably the Channel four of the 50 Greatest comedy films landing at No.3, behind Monty Python’s Life of Brian and Airplane!

That’s where another zombie favorite came into play as Zombieland, starring Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin, was an inspiration from the 2004 horror/comedy. Reports also state that the zombie film also had some inspiration from the video game Left 4 Dead, though the company denied the rights to mention the game in the movie or credits. The film follows Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock on a road trip to Los Angeles, which is deemed a safe haven from the massive zombie outbreak that’s plagued most of the world. Also critically adored, Zombieland was a commercial success pulling in $102.4 million worldwide. With Zombieland being the more successful of the two films, does that make it the best zombie horror/comedy out there? Let’s dive deeper into both films and explore which movie is truly better.

Shaun of the Dead

Coming from the mind of both Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg, this horror/comedy manages to provide the laughs and scares, a hard feat to pull off. The writers did a great job penning a likable and relatable lead character with a sound message provided. the chemistry between Simon Pegg and Nick Frost is amazing as their friendship never feels fake or phony.

The dynamic of the two loveable slackers manage to carry well with the remaining core cast, who play their title characters particularly well. Surprisingly, the comedy blends into the plot seamlessly, with some standout moments being Shaun and Ed’s encounter with Mary and the fat guy, Dianne’s inspection of the zombie, and the gang inside of the pub. In addition to the funny and scary beats, Shaun of the Dead does an excellent job hitting the right cords when it comes to sadness and pain; It was heartbreaking to see Shaun have to kill his mother and it was also hard to keep a straight face due to the tender final moments between non-zombie Ed and Shaun. The story is simple, though not even a movie needs a through-provoking plot with huge twists and turns. The simplicity actually enhances the overall story and the character development of Shaun is built up well. All-in-all, a flawless film that is still as good today as it was in 2004, this gory and funny movie is the benchmark for horror/comedy.

Zombieland

While Zombieland wears it’s inspiration of Shaun of the Dead proudly on its sleeve, this film does a strong job of carving its own identity to separate it from the cult classic. Like Shaun of the Dead, Zombieland’s strength lies within the characters, who bounce off each other perfectly. It’s also the little things that help the audience connect with the core cast, the scene where Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock enjoying the little things to Tallahassee’s love of twinkies being clever ways of developing these four. It’s fun to see Wichita and Little Rock slowly get over their trust issues, whereas Tallahassee warming up to the little bitch (Columbus) and the two girls provide a smile as well.

Like Shaun of the Dead, the story isn’t deep here either; however, the plot never feels as if it’s dragging nor does it the film ever lose momentum. The visual gags are fantastic, the zombie kill of the week montages and Columbus’s zombie rules help give the film its own identity. If there is one criticism (other than killing off a non-zombie Bill Murray) is that the danger rarely feels present for these four. Other than the end carnival scene, Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock all feel that have plot armor as the film doesn’t truly take any risks by turning one of the four into zombies. Granted, we as the audiences love Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock and don’t want them to die, but the unpredictable nature of the film isn’t present because of the decision to keep everyone alive.

So which zom-com is superior? Shaun of the Dead. The 2004 film set the benchmark high in what’s essentially a flawless movie; however, despite the minor nitpicks about Zombieland, that movie is an instant classic in its own right.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why David Silver Was The Worst Character on Beverly Hills 90210
Anthony Mackie Officially Signed On For Captain America 4
Is Phaedra Parks Making A ‘Real Housewives’ Comeback?
Several Theories On Why Harley Quinn Might Be Box Office Poison
Shaun of the Dead vs. Zombieland: Which Zombie Movie Is Better?
Why You Should Check Out The Documentary “Whirlybird”
Ranking All The Final Destination Films From Best To Worst
A Red Hood Solo Movie is Reportedly Coming to HBO Max
What Makes Chris Hemsworth the Ultimate Doting Dad?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Delaney Evans
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dallas Liu
Whatever Happened to Scott Porter?
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
Warner Bros. and Jason DeMarco Teaming Up with new Anime Production Company
Jak and Daxter Through The Years
Why You Should Play Oxenfree
Zelda: Wind Waker “Unreal Engine” Fan Animation is Most Impressive
Video Games You Should Play: Persona 5