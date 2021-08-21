Shaun of the Dead vs. Zombieland: Which Zombie Movie Is Better?

In 2004, Edgar Wright shook up the zombie landscape by releasing the horror/comedy, Shaun of the Dead, a play off of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, which follows slacker Shaun (Simon Pegg), a 30-something nobody whose life isn’t exactly in order. When the town is suddenly overrun with zombies, Shaun and his best pal Ed (Nick Frost)must rise to the occasion and protect both Liz and his mother. Despite the movie being a critical darling, Shaun of the Dead ended up being a commercial flop by making only $30 million worldwide; however, it eventually reached cult status as time went on. It’s even been put on best-of lists, most notably the Channel four of the 50 Greatest comedy films landing at No.3, behind Monty Python’s Life of Brian and Airplane!
That’s where another zombie favorite came into play as Zombieland, starring Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin, was an inspiration from the 2004 horror/comedy. Reports also state that the zombie film also had some inspiration from the video game Left 4 Dead, though the company denied the rights to mention the game in the movie or credits. The film follows Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock on a road trip to Los Angeles, which is deemed a safe haven from the massive zombie outbreak that’s plagued most of the world. Also critically adored, Zombieland was a commercial success pulling in $102.4 million worldwide. With Zombieland being the more successful of the two films, does that make it the best zombie horror/comedy out there? Let’s dive deeper into both films and explore which movie is truly better.
Shaun of the Dead
Coming from the mind of both Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg, this horror/comedy manages to provide the laughs and scares, a hard feat to pull off. The writers did a great job penning a likable and relatable lead character with a sound message provided. the chemistry between Simon Pegg and Nick Frost is amazing as their friendship never feels fake or phony.
The dynamic of the two loveable slackers manage to carry well with the remaining core cast, who play their title characters particularly well. Surprisingly, the comedy blends into the plot seamlessly, with some standout moments being Shaun and Ed’s encounter with Mary and the fat guy, Dianne’s inspection of the zombie, and the gang inside of the pub. In addition to the funny and scary beats, Shaun of the Dead does an excellent job hitting the right cords when it comes to sadness and pain; It was heartbreaking to see Shaun have to kill his mother and it was also hard to keep a straight face due to the tender final moments between non-zombie Ed and Shaun. The story is simple, though not even a movie needs a through-provoking plot with huge twists and turns. The simplicity actually enhances the overall story and the character development of Shaun is built up well. All-in-all, a flawless film that is still as good today as it was in 2004, this gory and funny movie is the benchmark for horror/comedy.
Zombieland
While Zombieland wears it’s inspiration of Shaun of the Dead proudly on its sleeve, this film does a strong job of carving its own identity to separate it from the cult classic. Like Shaun of the Dead, Zombieland’s strength lies within the characters, who bounce off each other perfectly. It’s also the little things that help the audience connect with the core cast, the scene where Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock enjoying the little things to Tallahassee’s love of twinkies being clever ways of developing these four. It’s fun to see Wichita and Little Rock slowly get over their trust issues, whereas Tallahassee warming up to the little bitch (Columbus) and the two girls provide a smile as well.
Like Shaun of the Dead, the story isn’t deep here either; however, the plot never feels as if it’s dragging nor does it the film ever lose momentum. The visual gags are fantastic, the zombie kill of the week montages and Columbus’s zombie rules help give the film its own identity. If there is one criticism (other than killing off a non-zombie Bill Murray) is that the danger rarely feels present for these four. Other than the end carnival scene, Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock all feel that have plot armor as the film doesn’t truly take any risks by turning one of the four into zombies. Granted, we as the audiences love Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock and don’t want them to die, but the unpredictable nature of the film isn’t present because of the decision to keep everyone alive.
So which zom-com is superior? Shaun of the Dead. The 2004 film set the benchmark high in what’s essentially a flawless movie; however, despite the minor nitpicks about Zombieland, that movie is an instant classic in its own right.