Less than a year ago, TikTok was a relatively unknown social media platform that was mostly used by teens. Now, however, TikTok has become one of the most popular platforms and has resulted in a new generation of internet celebrities. Among them is 40-year-old, Sheri Easterling who was introduced to TikTok by her daughter, Addison Rae. After appearing in several of her daughter’s videos, Sheri began to develop a fan base of her own. Even though most kids probably cringe at the thought of their parents being on social media, Sheri might just be the mom to make it cool. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Sheri Easterling.
1. She’s An Engineer By Trade
Being a stay at home mom doesn’t exactly mean what it used to. It looks like Sheri may have given up traditional work to be a full-time social media star, but she’s definitely putting in a lot of work. Even outside of social media, she also has some real deal skills. Sheri worked in the engineering field and also has some experience as a photographer.
2. She Signed A Talent Agency
Earlier this year, news broke that Addison Rae had signed with the WME talent agency. But she wasn’t the only person in the family to get a deal. Sheri and her husband signed with the agency as well. The agency will be focusing on growing each of the the family member’s brand.
3. She’s Religious
Faith is seems to be a big part of Sheri Easterling’s life. Her children have attended Calvary Baptist Academy where they received a Christian focused education. She was also very excited to get the chance to meet with actor, Kirk Cameron, who is well-known for being a devout Christian. However, Sheri doesn’t discuss her religious beliefs on any of her social media platforms.
4. She Loves Sports
Sheri may look like the dainty type who would rather watch a Lifetime movie than a football game, but this is exactly why you should never judge a book by its cover. Sheri is a big sports fan who loves to attend living sporting events with her family.
5. She Has Almost 5 Million Followers On TikTok
At 40-years-old, Sheri Easterling has more followers on TikTok than most people half more age. In a relative short amount of time, the mother of three has been able to rack up nearly 5 million followers. One of the reason’s Sheri has had so much success on TikTok is because her videos also appear to younger audiences. TikTok isn’t the only platform where she’s been getting a lot of attention. At the moment, she also has 201,000 on Instagram.
6. She Loves To Travel
Sheri is the type of person who loves a good adventure and she enjoys getting out and exploring the world. Her and her husband have gone on lots of trips and together they’ve visited countries like Aruba and Mexico. When Sheri visits a new place she doesn’t just want to sightsee. She also likes to do activities such as hiking and swimming.
7. She’s Into Fitness
There’s no doubt that Sheri looks good for her age, and that’s largely due to the fact that she has made her health one of her top priorities. Sheri likes to work out and even competed in a Color Run with her daughter back in 2016. These days, Sheri probably burns plenty of calories doing dances on TikTok.
8. She’s A Football Mom
In addition to watching professional sports, Sheri also loves to watch her kids in their sports and other activities. Addison has been a dancer most of her life and was also on her school’s cheerleading team. Sheri’s son, Enzo, plays football and Sheri catches as many games as she can.
9. She’s A Democrat
Sheri’s platform is all about having fun and laughing, so politics isn’t something that she gets into. However, according to her voter registration in the state of Louisiana, she is a registered members of the democratic party.
10. She’s An LSU Fan
If you live in a city or state with well-known professional or collegiate teams, you know that being a fan is just part of the culture. As a native and current resident of Louisiana, it’s only right that Sheri be a fan of the LSU Tigers. Sheri even bought her youngest son a pair of baby sneakers with LSU branding.